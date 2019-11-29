comscore Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020
Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

The Cybertruck is the first electric pickup from Tesla with a maximum range of 804km. The electric pickup has off-road capability and the body is made from ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel.

  Published: November 29, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Dubai Police Tesla Cybertruck

Photo: Dubai Police/Twitter

Tesla Cybertruck, an electric pickup truck was unveiled by Elon Musk last week. Ahead of its availability next year, Musk has confirmed that the company has received over 2.5 lakh registrations for the electric pickup. Interestingly, one of the owners of this electric pickup will be Dubai Police. Dubai Police’s twitter handle posted a photo of Tesla Cybertruck in the official livery of the police force. The Cybertruck will join Dubai Police’s exquisite lineup of supercars.

Tesla Cybertruck will join Dubai Police force in 2020

The current fleet of supercars owned by Dubai Police include Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin One-77, BMW i8, Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Aventador, and the Lykan HyperSport among others. With Cybertruck, Dubai Police will add a pickup truck, an electric one, to its fleet for the first time. The Cybertruck is a purpose-built pickup truck with off-road capability and maximum range of over 800 km. Tesla has announced the Cybertruck in three variants: a single motor RWD version with a range of over 402km.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

There is also a dual-motor AWD version that has a range of over 482km. The third variant is a top range tri-motor AWD version with a range of over 805km. The photo posted by Dubai Police on Twitter shows a modified version in official color of the police force. It will offer a maximum towing capacity of 6,350kg and a 0-100kmph sprint time of about 3 seconds. Since its reveal, the Cybertruck has become one of the most talked about automotive product in the recent times. It’s futuristic design is far from the usual design seen in the pickup truck segment.

The Cybertruck will compete with best-selling pickup truck from Ford and RAM in the US market. It has a band of LED light upfront and Tesla says that the body is made of ultra-hard cold-rolled stainless steel. It can withstand shots from a sledgehammer. However, Tesla failed to demonstrate the armored glass window, which is said to withstand even when hit with a solid metal ball. At the event, the glass broke as soon as a metal ball was thrown at the window. Musk confirmed that the company will reinforce it before the Cybertruck goes on sale.

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Also Read

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

While Cybertruck is a huge departure from Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 in terms of exterior design, the interior is proper Tesla. It has a 17-inch touchscreen that acts as the infotainment system and offers access to all in-car functions. Apart from seat for 6, there is a carbo bay that is 6.5 feet long and offers storage space of about 100 cubic feet. It has a ground clearance of 406mm and an approach and departure angle of 35 degrees and 28 degrees respectively.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 29, 2019 1:35 PM IST

