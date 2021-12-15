comscore Tesla facing six more cases of sexual harassment and Elon Musk's tweets are not helping: Report
Tesla facing 6 more cases of sexual harassment and Musk's tweets are not helping: Report

The women working at the Tesla factory have also reported to their HR but there was no effective solution

Tesla

Tesla is facing multiple cases of sexual harassment

American electric vehicle company, Tesla is facing multiple cases of sexual harassment in the work place. A new report has surfaced claiming six women from Tesla’s Fremont, California factory have filed separate cases against the EV maker. The women have filed a case saying that they are subject to a culture of sexual harassment at the workplace. Also Read - Elon Musk suggests careers youngsters should pick for a brighter future

There are six strong sexual harassment cases against the EV maker. The women have also reported to their HR but there was no effective solution for the problem, according to a report by The Washington Post (via The Verge). The women claimed that the HR only changed the victim’s positioning at the factory to hope for a resolution. Also Read - What made Elon Musk Time’s Person of the year

One of the complainants also mentioned that the severity of harassments worsened after few of the tweets from the company CEO Elon Musk. Musk recently posted a tweet using the acronym ‘S3XY’ to highlight the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y that are currently being sold by Tesla. Also Read - Musk believes Tesla's 5-feet 8-inch Bot can help humans with one big issue

According to the report, a women by the name Jessica Brooks who also filed a legal complaint against the company claimed that she and other women faced issues such as catcalling, physical touching, and inappropriate comments at the factory. Even after telling the HR at the company about the issues, there was no concrete action. She and others like her were just taken to another location in the factory. She also claimed that she had to take certain measures herself to avoid being targeted by harassers. Brooks tried a flannel shirt on her waist to avoid any harassments. She also built a temporary barricade around her work station.

Amidst these allegations, Elon Musk was in a spat against US senator Elizabeth Warren on Twitter. Warren was also one of the front runners in the US President election last year. She commented on Musk’s new ‘Person of the Year’ title saying, “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

To this Musk responded by saying, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Tesla is also undergoing another incident where an employee was shot at and killed outside their factory. The suspect also worked at the Fremont factory at some point.

Published Date: December 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST

