Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Despite a chaotic launch and broken glass, Tesla has received 146,000 orders for its electric pickup called “Cybertruck” that starts from $39,900. “146k cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

He referred to three different versions available: single-motor rear-wheel-drive, dual-motor all-wheel-drive and tri-motor all-wheel drive. The Tesla CEO added that the orders have come with no advertising and no paid endorsement. In total, Tesla has reportedly received deposits worth $14.6 million in just two days after unveiling “Cybertruck”. The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

The base version of the truck starts at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900. The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri Motor AWDrive will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

Tesla Cybertruck design, features, and more

This includes the robust exoskeleton crafted for “strength and endurance”. Tesla has used “Ultra-hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel” skin to make the exoskeleton along with “Tesla armor glass”. The material will help the company get rid of dents, damage, and any long-term corrosion. It is also marketing the pickup truck as “better utility” than competition along with “more performance than a sports car”. It also comes with what Tesla claims to be “Vault-like” storage on the back. The company also shared some images highlighting the versatility and power of the Cybertruck. It can seat six people at any given time.

The interior of the pickup truck comes with comfortable seats and a 17-inch touch screen with a custom user interface. It also comes with onboard power and compressed air. Interested buyers can get Cybertruck in three different versions including Single Motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD, and Tri-Motor AWD. The top of the line Tri-Motor AWD will offer 0 to 96kmph in just 2.9 seconds. This version also comes with an impressive 804km range along with a capacity to push or pull about more than 6,350kg.

