Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report
  • Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments,
News

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments,

News

According to a document filed in relation to the company's earnings report this week, Tesla detailed their holding of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and said it might consider accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

  Published: October 28, 2021 5:07 PM IST
tesla

Electric car company Tesla will most likely resume taking bitcoin as payments in the future, company said in a regulatory filing. Also Read - Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn

According to a document filed in relation to the company’s earnings report this week, Tesla detailed their holding of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and said it might consider accepting cryptocurrency as payment. Also Read - Elon Musk electric car company Tesla hits 1 trillion dollar marker for the first time

According to its third quarterly report filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tesla could restart accepting cryptocurrency payments. Also Read - Tesla yet again hikes prices across its EV lineup

The electric car-maker noted that during the nine months that ended September 30, the company purchased an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Tesla had suspended cryptocurrency transactions in May citing environmental concerns.

Musk then promised the company will resume Bitcoin transactions once it confirms there is reasonable clean energy usage by miners.

“When there’s confirmation of reasonable (50 per cent) clean energy usage by miners with the positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” Musk noted.

Earlier this week, Tesla reached the $1 trillion market cap for the first time.

It becomes the fifth US company to join the $1 trillion club, after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

The rally came after the US-based rental car company Hertz said it has ordered 1,00,000 Tesla vehicles (worth at least $4.2 billion) by the end of 2022 as part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet.

The move includes new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations.

The price of Bitcoin had seen a decline of 3.88 per cent in the last 24 hours, falling below the $60,000 level.

(Inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 5:07 PM IST

