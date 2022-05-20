comscore Here’s what Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks about all the time
Tesla is on my mind 24/7, says Elon Musk amid concerns over Twitter distraction

Elon Musk has said that Tesla is on his mind all the time. He also shared a popular meme explaining how he is not distracted by Twitter deal.

Elon Musk

Image: Elon Musk/Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he is thinking about Tesla all the time. “Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7,” Musk wrote in a tweet. His statement came amid rising concerns over the fact that he might be distracted owing to the Twitter deal that has taken a number of twists and turns in the past couple of weeks. Also Read - Hackers can steal your Tesla, smartphones using a simple Bluetooth hack

In the same tweet, The Boring Company founder also shared a popular meme showing a woman (Tesla) who is upset by her boyfriend (Elon Musk) checking out another woman (Twitter). “So may seem like below, but not true,” Musk wrote in the post. He also clarified that he was spending less than five percent of his time on the Twitter acquisition deal. Also Read - Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘cannot move forward’ until it proves bot claims

It is worth noting that Tesla has opened its new car factory in Texas this year. In addition to this, Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, has a launch site known as Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

According to a Reuters report, Tesla shares have lost one third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April and sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a move seen to help finance his $44-billion Twitter deal.

About Twitter deal

The Twitter Musk saga began in March this year when an SEC filing revealed that Musk had purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the micro-blogging platform, making him the company’s largest shareholder. Shortly after, he refused a seat on Twitter’s board. Instead, he offered to buy the social media platform for $54.46 per share, which valued the company for whopping $43 billion. If the deal went through, it would be the biggest acquisition of a social media company in the recent time.

More recently, Musk put the deal ‘temporarily on hold’ after he asked Twitter to prove that less than five percent of accounts on its platform were bots. He also claimed that Twitter was manipulating its users.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 3:34 PM IST

