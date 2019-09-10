Very little is known about the Tesla pickup truck, except Elon Musk describing it as the “coolest car” he has ever seen. The truck has missed a couple of launch targets, including one this summer. Now however Musk has revealed an optimistic timeframe for the launch.

As per Musk, the rumored Tesla pickup truck will be unveiled sometime in November. Musk revealed the timeframe while responding to a question from one of his Twitter followers. At the time of filing this story, he hasn’t responded to subsequent questions on the thread.

November most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2019

As mentioned, very little is actually known about this upcoming pickup truck. Musk describes it as futuristic, and being the “coolest car” he’s ever seen. Last year in an interview, he teased that the truck will “have a lot of titanium”. He further added, “It’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, “Blade Runner” pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great.”

A couple of concept images have surfaced online, which hint at a very unique looking pickup truck. On launch, Tesla’s truck will face tough competition from Ford’s all-electric F-150. This truck is likely to be available at dealerships as early as 2021. Ford is also collaborating with Volkswagen for a medium-sized e-pickup that could arrive by 2022.

