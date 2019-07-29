Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal an exciting new feature coming to Tesla electric vehicles. He confirms that Tesla owners will soon be able to stream Netflix and YouTube videos in their cars.

“Ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio,” Musk tweeted. “When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving,” he added. The desire to allow drivers and passengers to watch video is not a total surprise. At E3 2019, Musk hinted at the possibility of video streaming coming to Teslas soon, The Verge reports.

Tesla has already unveiled games that drivers can play on the displays in their cars. The games though only work when the car is stationary. This allows drivers to use the steering wheel as a controller. Just last week, the company announced a Chess game for the cars. The game will soon come to Tesla Arcade.

But there are huge concerns that come along with such features. Test vehicles are required to have a driver behind the wheel to take over in case something goes wrong. Even as self-driving technology improves, it’s hard to imagine such concerns going away completely. In March 2017, an Uber self-driving car crashed into pedestrian in Arizona as the driver was watching The Voice on content streaming platform Hulu, and lost track of the road.

Tesla India launch plans

On a separate note, Indians could soon see a Tesla on their roads. That’s according to none other than CEO Musk. In a recent interaction with IIT Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop Team, Musk said a Tesla India launch would probably take place in a year’s time. Musk however did not divulge any further details about the launch. Musk has so far blamed Indian government’s policies for the delay in launch. Earlier this year, he tweeted, “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should.”