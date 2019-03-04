Tesla to unveil 'Model Y' SUV on March 14: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce his plans of introducing the “Model Y” electric crossover here on March 14. “Model Y’ unveil event on March 14 at the LA Design Studio. Detailed specs and pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. Tesla’s LA Design Studio is adjacent to Musk’s rocket company — SpaceX in Hawthorne, California. “Model Y’, being an SUV, is about 10 percent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 percent more and have slightly less range for same battery,” he further tweeted.

In response to questions from some of his 25 million followers on Twitter, he confirmed that the new vehicle would have “normal” doors rather than the complex and troublesome “falcon wing” variety used on the “X” model, a report by Forbes noted. This announcement comes after Musk recently declared his plans of selling a base version of the “Model 3” electric sedan for $35,000. Musk also said that “Y” would closely resemble Model 3, without providing any image, the Forbes report added.

Besides, IANS reported that US federal agencies are looking into the circumstances that led to a fatal collision involving Tesla vehicles, the media reported. The agencies, namely Washington-headquartered National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have confirmed that they were investigating a collision between a Tesla Model 3 and a semi truck in Delray Beach, Florida on Friday in which 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner was killed.

“The agencies are likely to investigate whether Banner was using his car’s Autopilot semiautonomous driving system.

Tesla says it’s adding ‘full self-driving capability’ to its cars, but critics say the company and its rivals aren’t being clear about what their vehicles can and can’t do. “This can lead people to think the cars can fully drive themselves when they actually cannot,” the Business Insider reported on Monday.