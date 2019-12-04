Thai Man electrocuted by smartphone plugged into charging at home

A man in his late twenties was electrocuted while using his smartphone. A media report stated the smartphone was plugged into a charger at his home in Thailand. Kittisak Moonkitti, 28, was in his bedroom in Chonburi in western Thailand when his mother Rinnaporn Moonkitti, 57, called for him to assist in a household chore. According to the Mail Online, he failed to answer. She went to his room and tried to poke him with a stick to wake him, but failed. The 28-year-old chef had burn marks on both his hands and forearms.

Investigators believe Kittisak accidentally electrocuted himself on Monday afternoon as he used his smartphone connected to a charger on the mains. His mother Rinnaporn said she tried to wake her son by yelling his name and poking him, but he did not respond. Police officers who arrived at the spot pronounced the man dead from suspected electric shock. Police said that their first thoughts were that Kittisak had been electrocuted. They cited reports from paramedics which identified burn marks on his right hand in which he held the phone. The body will be sent for a post-mortem before the cause of death is confirmed, police said.

The report quoted the distraught mother: “I came here to visit him but he stayed in his bedroom all the time. Even when I called out to him to help me clean. That’s when I went to check him in his bedroom. I was worried that he was sick because he did not respond to any of my call and my nudges. Then I contacted the police right away.”

This isn’t the first time that we are seeing a consumer electronics becoming cause of death of a person. Most OEMs recommend not leaving their devices on charging overnight closer to bed. Some even recommend not keeping the device closer to bed when you sleep. It is not just limited to smartphones and even laptops can cause such a risk. A Delhi man last month used bathroom to reach safety after his laptop on bed caused fire.

