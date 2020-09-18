comscore The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon
The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

The Samsung Galaxy F Series is made with a focus on the photography sector.

  Updated: September 19, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Samsung has several series on its smartphone lineup like the Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, and Galaxy A. There is also the Galaxy M Series and the Galaxy Z for their foldable collection. Now, a recent report from 91mobiles said that currently, Samsung is preparing a new series of smartphones called the Galaxy F Series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications spotted online

The Samsung Galaxy F Series is made with a focus on the photography sector. The report also adds that Samsung is preparing at least one smartphone in this series, which has the model number SM-F415F and is believed to come out as Galaxy F41. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone will debut at the end of this month or early October and will come as an offering for mid-range devices that are sold online. Also Read - The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio can charge your phone, earbuds and watch, all at once

More Information About Samsung Galaxy F41 Revealed

However, until now, Samsung has not confirmed the existence of its new Galaxy F series or the Galaxy F41 smartphone. Although the device with the model number SM-F415F has been seen several times in the leak. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

One of them was seen on the Samsung India website, which at that time was believed to be an affordable foldable phone. The Galaxy F41 has also appeared in an image from a manual shared by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal to provide more information about the smartphone.

From what we can see, the Galaxy F41 will come with a water-drop notch design at the top for a selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup in a rectangular camera module that looks similar to this year’s Samsung lineup with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor for device security.

Each camera’s details are still hidden, but two of them are expected to be wide and ultrawide lenses. While other reports say that the Galaxy F41 is equipped with fast charging support and uses an AMOLED screen.

Some of the other important features that this phone will have were also revealed. These include dual speakers and a microphone. There is also a volume button that is placed on the side, along with the power button, and SIM Card / Memory Card is on the reverse side.

The lower part will house a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also another image which reveals that the Galaxy F41 will have 3 SIM which includes Dual-SIM + microSD card.

Galaxy F smartphone expected release

As mentioned, until now there has been no sign from Samsung about a new smartphone under its Galaxy F series. But seeing that it has appeared in many leaks and including those listed on the official site, it seems that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F41 is indeed near.

  Published Date: September 18, 2020 5:25 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 19, 2020 12:55 PM IST

Best Sellers