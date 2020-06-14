comscore Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone might debut in late July | BGR India
  The dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone could be announced in late July
The dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone could be announced in late July

Microsoft intends to announce the Surface Duo smartphone ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launch.

  Updated: June 14, 2020 3:45 PM IST
Last year, Microsoft unveiled two devices with a dual-screen design, the Surface Duo smartphone, and the Surface Neo laptop. The Surface Duo is the smallest device since it is intended as a smartphone. Whereas the Neo has the size of two tablets. And while the devices are not available to buy on the market yet. This is something that could change soon, at least with the Surface Duo phone. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals mediocre specifications, including small 3,460mAh battery

Both devices originally had a release date set for the 2020 holidays. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up forcing Microsoft to postpone the launch of the Surface Neo and its Windows 10X operating system until 2021. However, a new report says the Surface Duo could arrive as soon as the next month of July. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo first camera sample revealed by Panos Panay; check details

According to MSPoweruser, the Surface Duo release date is weeks away. Its source is a tweet from the informant Zac Bowden (@zacbowden), writer for the Windows Central media. The tweet claims that Microsoft intends to announce the Surface Duo smartphone ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launch. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo might launch sooner than expected: Report

Samsung’s new foldable device is expected to launch on August 5 in conjunction with the flagship Galaxy Note 20 series of phones. According to the mentioned date, the deadline for the launch of the Microsoft Surface Duo is the end of July. In the same tweet, it is also said that if the plans are not changed, the Microsoft Surface Duo should start shipping in less than two months. However, it is unclear if this refers to two months from now or two months after the July launch.

Microsoft Surface Duo expected features, specifications

The Surface Duo smartphone will feature dual 5.6-inch screens. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. According to a recent leak, it will be available in variants with 64GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Other revealed specs are a unique 11MP rear camera, a 3460 mAh battery, a classic rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a multi-functional NFC chip. Lastly, the device will run Android as an operating system with customizations from Microsoft to take full advantage of its dual-screen.

  Published Date: June 14, 2020 3:42 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 14, 2020 3:45 PM IST

