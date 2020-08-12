comscore ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera | BGR India
The first smartphone with a hidden under-display camera is finally ready, and it's by ZTE

The upcoming ZTE phone will have the ability to 'hide' the under-display camera, which should make it disappear when not in use, giving you a complete uninterrupted display.

  Published: August 12, 2020 6:17 PM IST
ZTE under display camera 3

After front cameras evolved from being comfortably placed in the top bezels to being fit into small notches, there wasn’t much room left. Then we had pop-up cameras quickly become popular but with it, came the complications of a moving part and mechanical and safety issues. However, many smartphone brands are working towards the next step– under-screen cameras. However, as many brands compete to launch the first smartphone with an under-screen camera setup, it is Chinese manufacturer ZTE that leads the race. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked online with under-display camera

We have already seen a prototype from Oppo for a similar implementation, but it seems ZTE’s phone with an under-screen camera is all set to be launched. A new post from ZTE president Ni Fei on Weibo reveals that the phone is ready to be announced. While there are no images or a specific launch date, the post was made via a ZTE A20 5G. Also Read - Samsung claims to be working on under display camera solution for 'perfect full screen' experience

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Speculations have suggested that the ZTE phone with an under-display camera could be using a Visionox display. The brand is reportedly already mass-producing panels with an under-display camera. A recent SRRC listing (State Radio Regulation of China) for the alleged ZTE A20 5G was also spotted online. This revealed the band support on the ZTE A2121.

It remains to be seen how ZTE has tackled the numerous issues that come with a setup like this. This includes sub-par image quality and a difference in brightness and colors in the ‘camera-bearing’ portion of the screen. Visionox claims that these hurdles have been solved using newer hardware along with software algorithms. The company claims this gives the device better viewing angles in the area and lesser glare.

OnePlus Buds Review: Best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000?

Also Read

OnePlus Buds Review: Best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000?

However, these elements will be actually put to the test only when the phone launches. As recent history in tech has shown us, the first implementation of new technology in a device doesn’t guarantee the best quality. Take the Samsung Galaxy Fold for instance which quickly picked up the mantle of being the first foldable phone, only to be ridiculed with a number of issues. Whether the ZTE phone manages to truly perfect the hidden front-camera remains to be seen.

Story Timeline

