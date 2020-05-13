comscore LG Wing in the works with a rotating dual-screen design | BGR India
The futuristic LG Wing with a rotating dual-screen looks like a Tony Stark invention

The new LG Wing smartphone has a form factor that represents the letter ‘T’ when completely opened.

  Published: May 13, 2020 12:46 PM IST
Most modern smartphones focus on the same design aspect, building up only on what’s under the hood. However, every once in a while, a strange new design pops up on the web. These designs are unlike you see before. If they work, they become mainstream, like the pop-up cameras, or the in-display fingerprint sensors. The latest design that fits this bill, comes from LG in a device codenamed the LG “Wing”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could feature displays with 120Hz variable refresh rate support

A picture that probably doesn’t represent the final product design, but just the idea is also here. The new LG Wing smartphone has a form factor that represents the letter ‘T’ when completely opened. The device will have a 4-inch square display that hides under the main screen. When you flip said screen out, it turns the main display into a horizontal orientation, revealing a new square display alongside it. Also Read - LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

When completely opened up, the secondary display resembles two wings opening next to the main screen. This is also what probably gave the LG Wing its name. As per a report by GSMArena, the LG Wing could run a Snapdragon 700 series processor and equip a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. Also Read - LG Velvet live images and hands-on video leaked from Korean store; check details

Why the second display?

The idea behind the second display, which has a 1:1 aspect ratio is to offer extra information to complement the main screen. Imagine the edge notifications on the flagship curved Samsung phones in a whole new level. So while you view your primary content on the reportedly 6.8-inch main screen, the ‘wings’ can show you secondary information, quick controls, and more. Think of this as editing a picture on the main screen while all your controls, sliders, and tools are on these wings on the side.

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

As per another report by ET News, LG is still developing the LG Wing. Plans to launch the smartphone are still reserved supposedly for the second half of 2020. LG has recently also taken a unique focus on design with its new LG Velvet smartphone, which is also likely the first in its own series. Whatmore innovations come to the new LG Wing moving forward, remains to be seen.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 13, 2020 12:46 PM IST

