Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses LTPO screens to save power

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses LTPO screens for up to 20% less power consumption

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra uses a combination of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology for its display.

  Published: August 8, 2020 4:44 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked render

A few days ago, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Note 20 series of flagship phones. Among these, the most premium model in the family is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This year, the gap between the standard model and the premium model of the series has grown significantly, which is why the brand uses the “Ultra” moniker for the most expensive model. It has several features reserved, such as its new LTPO screen technology and its powerful cameras. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update brings new features and blood oxygen monitoring

Dynamic AMOLED display with LTPO technology

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the first phone on the market to come with the so-called HOP display technology. This is Samsung’s version of LTPO technology, and it promises to reduce power consumption drastically. It is also the first device to make use of the recently launched Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 gets price cut in India: Check specifications, offers and new prices

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

For this display, there is low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology, reports The Elec. The company claims that HOP technology (LPTO) is capable of reducing the power consumption of OLED panels by 15-20% compared to already known LTPS technology. It is even capable of saving battery life when using AR and VR technology, as well as using 5G connectivity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers, pre-booking details revealed: Check specifications

It is worth noting that LG also used the same technology for the OLED panels of the Apple Watch in 2018. Then, Samsung used the same technology for the screen of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 a year later. Now, Samsung is expected to use this LTPO technology for next year’s iPhone displays as well.

Rear camera setup

Another exclusive feature of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is its rear camera system. The Note 20 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12- megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back. Interestingly, this setup seems like a reduction compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It changes the 48-megapixels telephoto lens for a 12-megapixel camera and discards the ToF sensor. However, the camera performance is still superior, as it is capable of obtaining sharper and more stable images.

  Published Date: August 8, 2020 4:44 PM IST

Best Sellers