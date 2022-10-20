Amazon on Thursday announced that its Great Indian Festival Sale for the year was the largest-ever shopping celebration for both its sellers and brand partners. The shopping portal has also revealed that the festive sale for this year has benefited Women entrepreneurs by a big margin. Consumer purchases also increased as different buying options such as Pay Later, EMI, and Bank discounts were available. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

Local sellers became lakhpatis, Women entrepreneurs sold 6 products every minute

Owing to the successful sale, hundreds of small and local sellers have reportedly become lakhpatis. Women entrepreneurs also participated in the sale under the Amazon Saheli program and they were able to sell 6 products every minute. Also Read - Diwali 2022 tech gifts for under Rs 5,000: Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, JBL Flip 3 speaker and more

More than 35,000 sellers saw the highest ever single-day sales and more than 650 sellers became crorepatis and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis. Local stores also participated in the sale and witnessed 2x more growth than an average business day. They sold 8 products every minute. Also Read - Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers: Check details

Increased Prime subscriptions with most sign-ups from Tier 2-3 cities

In addition to this, consumers were also involved in the success of the sale by doing the most Prime subscriptions than last year and shopping from different sellers using Bank discounts. Out of the aforesaid Prime subscriptions, some were also from tier 2 and tier 3 towns/cities such as Agartala, Bellary, Cuttack, Warangal, Jalgaon, and Bhilwara.

80 percent of smartphone sales were from sub-Rs 15,000 segment

Furthermore, consumers also used Amazon’s Pay Later since the registrations for the service were increased by 4X during this festive sale. Over 80 percent of the smartphone sales on Amazon were of phones under the sub-Rs 15,000 category. These also include 5G devices. Consumers reportedly preferred Xiaomi, Realme, iQOO, OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung, especially the M series.

Consumer electronics and Large appliances were also popular in the festive sale

Consumer electronics such as laptops, wearables, headphones, and tablets were the preferred products by Indians in the sale. As for laptops, people favoured HP, Asus, and Lenovo. Sony, Boat, Noise, and Fireboltt were preferred for wearables. Apple was also one of the brands people chose.

Home appliances like ACs, double-door refrigerators, and washing machines were sold to 75 percent more pin codes than an average business day. Lastly, consumers purchased Amazon’s very own Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle every 4 seconds in the festive sale. Alexa also helped consumers solve their queries helping them make purchase decisions.