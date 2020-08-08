Huawei Mate 40 could debut with brand's last Kirin chipset

For years, Huawei has launched its own processors under the Kirin label, designed by its specialized HiSilicon division. Over time these were reaching more of their phones, occupying the majority of their catalog and leveling up more. The company’s current high-end chip is the Kirin 990 5G. Now, the company has confirmed that the next generation of its flagship chip will come soon under the name of Kirin 9000. It will do so alongside the Huawei Mate 40 series of flagship phones. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series leaks: Check out its design and display in full glory

Huawei confirms Kirin 9000 with Huawei Mate 40 series

During the 2020 China Information Technology Summit, Huawei Consumer Business CEO Yu Chengdong confirmed that the company would launch the new Huawei Mate 40 sometime this fall. He has also confirmed that the device will be powered by the firm's own Kirin 9000 SoC. According to him, it will be one of the most powerful SoC on the market with support for 5G connectivity, powerful AI, GPU processing, and NPUs.

Furthermore, Yu Chengdong has also revealed that the Huawei Mate 40 could be the last smartphone in its lineup to equip the high-end Kirin processor. The US ban on Huawei will take effect from September 15. Because of this, the executive says that it will be impossible to manufacture high-end chipsets.

The official also explained Huawei’s current problems in the field of semiconductor manufacturing. For this reason, they have decided to invest more in research and development of new technological advances. A recent report suggests that Huawei is likely to visit third-party chip vendors, such as MediaTek and Qualcomm. Also, the P50 series could be the first Huawei flagship phone with a third-party chipset.

For those who don’t know, the US government recently announced new rules that require chipmakers using US technology to apply for a license to do business with Huawei and other banned entities. TSMC, Huawei’s contracted chip maker, confirmed that it stopped receiving new orders from the Chinese giant since May.

It remains to be seen what the future of Huawei will be in terms of Kirin chipsets. The company has already switched mass production orders for the Kirin 710A chipset based on the 14nm process, from TSMC to China-based SMIC. This makes it the first Kirin chip with 100 percent Chinese production.