The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

Huawei has announced two folding smartphones so far, the Mate X and the Mate XS, which come with outward-folding screens. The Huawei Mate X2 will be different, though, as the device is now rumored to have an inward-folding screen like the Galaxy Fold. This information comes from Ross Young, who is the founder and principal analyst for DisplaySearch and DSCC. In response to a tweet from leaker Evan Blass, Young claimed that the Mate X2 would have an inward folding screen, which will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. Also Read - Huawei set to run out of SoCs soon, smartphone manufacturing will come to a halt

Huawei Mate X2 screen specifics

The Mate X2 screen will not be of the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) type like the Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but of the CPI (Colorless Polyimide) type, the same one that we found in the original Galaxy Fold. The downside of CPI is that its plastic material does not offer the same durability as glass. Furthermore, it is less resistant than UTG. Also Read - The Huawei Mate 40 could debut the Kirin 9000 SoC, likely the brand's last chipset

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of a foldable Huawei smartphone with an inward-folding screen. The Chinese tech giant filed a patent with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for this design in January. Sketches provided by Huawei to EUIPO revealed that the folding smartphone will have a slot for a stylus and will come with a total of six cameras. Four on the rear and two on the front that will be housed in the vertical sidebar, which is also the secondary screen. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series leaks: Check out its design and display in full glory

Evan Blass has also revealed the names of Huawei’s upcoming products along with their code names. The Mate X2 is Teton, while the next-generation Nova and Y9a are Jessica/Barbie and Franklin, respectively. There are also some wearables on the list. The Freebuds Pro has the codename Mermaid while the Watch Fit is called Stia.