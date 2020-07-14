comscore Lenovo Legion to feature a smooth 144Hz refresh rate screen | BGR India
The Lenovo Legion will have a smooth 144Hz refresh rate screen

The latest teaser reveals one of the key features the gaming device offers: a 144Hz refresh rate display.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone

Photo: GSMArena

Lenovo has already confirmed that its upcoming Legion gaming phone will launch on July 22. That’s less than two weeks away, so leaks and rumors on the device will be on the rise. With this in mind, the company has started to present some teasers about the phone’s features. The latest teaser reveals one of the key features the gaming device offers: a 144Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6,000mAh battery spotted online ahead of July 22 India launch

144Hz screen for the Lenovo Legion Phone

In the gaming phone segment, offering smooth displays with high refresh rates is practically mandatory today. Lenovo knows this and has chosen to incorporate a very-high 144Hz screen refresh rate. This will come in handy not just for smoother overall system fluidity, but for more demanding games. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

In addition to the above, a video has been leaked online, which gives a first look at the Legion operating system’s new interface. This software will be based on the Lenovo ZUI 12, the customization layer on Android 10. Also Read - Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Windows 10 on ARM and Snapdragon 8cx

The video shows a working Lenovo Legion phone with an Avengers-themed wallpaper. The user then navigates to the settings page that reveals the key specifications. The page shows the presence of a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also features 128 GB of internal storage in the UFS 3.0 format.

The device version shown in the video will probably be the cheapest model. There’s also a Lenovo Legion Pro variant that will likely have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, as previous benchmarks have revealed. The phone could pack a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 90W ultra-fast charging.

Lenovo’s Legion brand has been a fairly well-known name in the gaming laptop and peripheral industry. Therefore, there are high expectations regarding what the company will offer to the potential public in its new ambitious smartphone gaming segment. The 144Hz screen refresh rate on the Legion phone would be tied with the Nubia Red Magic 5G, the first device with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. This new display would help increase smoothness in fast-paced games.

