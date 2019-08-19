comscore The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update
The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update

Razer confirmed that its smartphones will receive the new update about a month back. But it had not offered an time-frame for the same.

  Published: August 19, 2019 7:13 PM IST
Gaming peripherals maker Razer launched its first smartphone back in 2017. And now that smartphone is getting the newest Android 9.0 Pie update. Razer confirmed that its smartphones will receive the new update about a month back. But it had not offered an time-frame for the same. And now it seems that the update is rolling out for all the Razer Phone users. Android Police and users posted photos of the update log of the new update.

According to what we have seen so far, the new update will come with new features and improvements. These new features and improvements include adaptive battery, gesture navigation, notification management, Digital Wellbeing support. Besides these there are some essential bug fixes as well. According to reports the update weighs at around 1GB. This will be a phased rollout from the company and most people should get the update soon.

Razer Phone: Specifications, features

The Razer Phone features a 5.72-inch Quad HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. Also on offer is 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. In the photography department, the Razer Phone sports a dual-camera setup which includes a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera of aperture f/2.0.

Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4+. On the software front, it runs on near-stock Android Nougat, with an update to the latest version of Android 8 Oreo promised early next year. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and NFC. In particular for gamers, the Razer Phone features a dynamic, adaptable 120Hz display refresh rate called Ultramotion. Razer says that this technology is similar to Nvidia’s G-Sync or AMD’s FreeSync, which is used in PC gaming.

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 7:13 PM IST

