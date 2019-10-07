Electronic motorcycle maker Revolt Motors has finally introduced a one-time payment plan for fans interested in purchasing its range of e-bikes. As part of the announcement, the company is calling this “The Revolt Cash Down” payment plan. The plan does exactly what it means. Interested buyers can finally purchase the electric motorcycle of their choice in one go without monthly charges. This new plan joins the existing subscription-like “My Revolt Plan” to offer greater flexibility to the buyers. In fact, this new payment plan comes almost two months after the company revealed the e-bikes on the stage.

The Revolt Cash Down details

As per the announcement, the company is also entering Pune along with the onetime payment plan. As part of the plan, users need to either pay Rs 84,999 for the RV300. Talking about the higher end bike, the RV400, buyers will need to pay Rs 98,999. In addition, users will also need to pay for the additional cost of registration with the RTO and insurance. Other charges include a smart card and a one-time payment for 4G connectivity for three years.

Revolt revealed that existing buyers who have already booked their electric motorcycles can visit “Revolt hubs” in Pune. It has two Revolt hubs; one in Kalyani Nagar and the other in ICC Tech Park on S.B Road. Here, they can complete the KYC requirements and test the bikes. The company also clarified that the bookings will start shipping by the end of October in Pune.

It will also close the bookings for the second batch in November-December 2019 and January-February 2020. The company is also planning to launch its Revolt Hubs in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai in four months. Rahul Sharma, the founder of the company also issued a statement as part of the announcement. Sharma added. “EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles but a shift in mindset for the consumer. We understand that our customers in Pune today are aspiring for more stylish, and lifestyle-oriented products”. He added, “The RV400 is an important step in catering to these emerging customer needs.”