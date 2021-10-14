Apple is all set to host a global launch event, “Unleashed” on 18 October. Although the company has not confirmed the name of the products that it might launch, but it is likely to launch new M1X MacBook Pro models and AirPods 3. The non-Pro AirPods were expected to launch last month along with iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7. As per a tipster that goes with handle @PandaIsBald on Weibo, Apple might finally launch AirPods 3 next week. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 38,900: Check the deal

AirPods 3 expected specifications, features

As per the tipster, the third generation of AirPods or AirPods 3 is likely to have a huge design change. They are likely to look similar to the AirPods Pro that comes with a smaller stem and a broad case. AirPods 3 are also expected to come with support for Spatial audio. It is still not known if the earbuds will come with silicon ear tips or not. The report also mentions that it still remains to be seen if the rumoured AirPods 3 will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) or not. Also Read - Looking to buy the iPhone 13? You may need to wait for longer

In addition to this, an earlier report by DigiTimes revealed that AirPods 3 TWS earbuds entered production last month. This hints that the earbuds might land in markets soon. The report further reveals that AirPods 3 are expected to come with a new chipset and support for Apple Music Lossless Audio. The earbuds are likely to come with a bigger battery than their predecessor. Also Read - Apple's October event date announced: New MacBooks, AirPods 3, and more coming next week

Apart from this, Apple is also expected to launch two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. These models are likely to come with an improved M1X processor, additional GPU cores, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and more. They might feature a flat-edged design just like the iPad Pro.

Lastly, Apple might launch a Mac mini on 18 October. It is expected to come with a powerful chipset, plexiglass-like top, several Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe power connector, a magnetic charging connector, and more.

The Apple “Unleashed” launch event will take place on 18 October at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). It will be a virtual event, so the livestream link will soon be available on the Apple website.