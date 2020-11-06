comscore Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery
Several images allegedly belonging to the Samsung Galaxy F12 have emerged that suggest it will launch as the Galaxy M12.

Samsung-Galaxy-M12-

Preparing its flagship Galaxy S21 Series, which according to the latest reports, will arrive in the second week of January next year. Samsung is also believed to be working on several other smartphones. Including the Samsung Galaxy F12, which will be the second smartphone under the Galaxy F series, after the Galaxy F41 that the company made official last October. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

We heard about the arrival of the Galaxy F12 a while ago, and it looks like it’s launch is imminent. New leaks from 91mobiles say that the Samsung Galaxy F12 is said to be under development at Samsung’s facilities in India. Along with that, sources have also shared some pictures belonging to the phone, which give us more information. Also Read - Samsung W21 5G foldable phone launched: Price, specifications and everything else

Samsung Galaxy F12/Galaxy M12 details

The back-panel image reveals that the device bears the model number SM-M127F / SM-F127G. The SM-M127F belongs to the Galaxy F12 as revealed in the previous leak. While the SM-F127G reportedly belongs to the Galaxy M12. Seeing this, there is a possibility that the Galaxy F12 will also be launched as the Galaxy M12. It shouldn’t be that surprising, because the Galaxy F Series borrows a lot of features from the Galaxy M Series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive much earlier than expected

While in another picture, we can see that this smartphone has a textured back. But the main highlight is the square-shaped camera module with four holes positioned in the top left corner. This suggests that the new smartphone from Samsung will come with a quad-camera setup. There is also a smaller hole under the camera setup that looks set to house the LED flash.

Apart from the camera, the image also shows a USB Type-C port at the bottom accompanied by a headphone jack and speaker grille. While the fingerprint sensor is likely to be placed on the left side integrated with the power button. Unfortunately, the image doesn’t reveal the front. But reports say the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy M12 will pack a punch-hole design that Samsung calls Infinity-O with a 6.7-inch diagonal screen.

What’s more interesting is that the Galaxy F12 smartphone will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery. Similar to that offered by the Samsung Galaxy M51. Until now, Samsung itself has not confirmed the existence of this new smartphone. But since it is said to be under development, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy F12 or Galaxy M12 is one step closer to launch.

  • Published Date: November 6, 2020 3:45 PM IST

