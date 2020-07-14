Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite to use Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung has an interesting launch schedule ahead for the rest of 2020. It seems that Samsung is not done with the Galaxy S20 series yet, as a new smartphone in the series called Galaxy S20 Lite has now been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark platform. However, you should not let this ‘Lite’ moniker confuse you, as the device would be a high-end segment smartphone, like the Galaxy S10 Lite. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, base variant hardware details leaked

Samsung will use the Snapdragon 865 SoC on the Galaxy S20 Lite

According to the source, the Galaxy S20 Lite was found in the Geekbench database with the model number SM-G781B. This seems true since it coincides with a previous report by the SamMobile media. The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone would mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5: Check details

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

This hardware will be accompanied with 6GB of RAM. On the software side, the Galaxy S20 Lite will run the Android 10 operating system, likely under the new One UI 2.5 customization layer. This device could follow the same trail as the Galaxy S10 Lite. Thus, it would be sold in all markets with the Qualcomm processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG

Geekbench results

As per the results seen on the GeekBench platform. In the single-core performance test, it achieves a score of 737 points. Then, in the multi-core performance tests, it manages to obtain a result of 2619 points. This is in line with the scores obtained by other phones that are powered by the same Qualcomm hardware.

This would be very interesting, as the Galaxy S20 Lite could be more powerful than the current Galaxy S20-series with the Exynos 990 SoC. Qualcomm’s high-end processor has been proven repeatedly to be more efficient and powerful than Samsung’s Exynos chipsets.

In addition to the information reviewed, nothing else is known about this Samsung flagship phone yet. Considering what we saw in the previous generation, it could feature a plastic construction. However, since the device could compete with other competitive flagship phones, launching in late 2020, its build quality may be improved. According to the leaks, the Galaxy S20 Lite or S20 Fan Edition would be presented in October.

Story Timeline