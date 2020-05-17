comscore Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • The United States has announced a new rule to prevent Huawei from producing its Kirin chipsets
News

The United States has announced a new rule to prevent Huawei from producing its Kirin chipsets

News

Needing semiconductors for its widely used smartphones and telecommunications equipment, Huawei is at the center of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 3:16 PM IST
huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

The Trump administration has proposed a new prohibition on Huawei Technologies. That blocks semiconductor shipments to the Chinese company from global chipmakers, which could escalate tensions with China. Also Read - Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

According to Reuters, the United States Department of Commerce has introduced a new regulation that will require the application of licenses to those semiconductor manufacturers who use the machinery of American origin. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e with SpO2 monitoring, two weeks battery life launched in India: Price, Features

As TSMC is one of them, it will now have to ask the United States for permission of semiconductor shipments. If it does not, it could face sanctions from the country that limit its export capacity. This will also affect its freedom to buy new machinery and equipment. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3 with noise cancellation and wireless charging launched in India: Price, Features

A senior official at the United States Department of Commerce said in a statement. “This action puts the United States first, the American companies first, and America’s national security first.”

The new regulations are effective as of today but have a 120-day grace period. TSMC, which plans to open a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the State of Arizona, United States, has said that it is studying the legal impact of this new measure with its attorneys and will soon adopt the necessary changes to comply with it.

US and China trade war to severely impact Apple: Report

Also Read

US and China trade war to severely impact Apple: Report

China’s Retaliation in response to Huawei restrictions

China has also confirmed that it is prepared to take appropriate action against American giants of the caliber of Apple, Cisco Systems, and Qualcomm. This could impose heavy restrictions and put it on the country’s blacklist. It has also threatened to suspend the purchase of aircraft from Boeing.

It is clear that a major trade war is looming between the United States and China. And Huawei has had the bad luck of being in the middle. The company has played its cards very well, which has allowed it to become a global technology giant that is ready to lead the transition to 5G.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2020 3:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
News
Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
Best non-Chinese phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in May 2020

Top Products

Best non-Chinese phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in May 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

News

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

News

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company

News

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company
Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

News

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced
China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple

News

China's trade restrictions on US brand could impact Apple
AppGallery on HONOR 9X Pro is now official: Everything you need to know

Brand Solution

AppGallery on HONOR 9X Pro is now official: Everything you need to know
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 21 मई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme C2 और Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन महंगे हुए, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Mi TWS EarPhones 2 को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Airtel का नया एनुअल रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

बिना खरीदे घर पर ही कर पाएंगे Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन की अनबॉक्सिंग

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company
News
Huawei ban: US announces new rule to limit the company
Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021

News

Apple's AR Glasses could launch by mid-2021
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could get 16GB RAM
Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced

News

Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC announced
Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

News

Xiaomi rolls out April security patch for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max