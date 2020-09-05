comscore These 3 phones will launch in India in September 2020 | BGR India
These 3 phones will launch in India in September 2020

Check out the phones that are confirmed to launch in India in September 2020. These include Samsung Galaxy M51, Poco M2, and more.

  • Updated: September 5, 2020 6:12 PM IST
Just a few days back, Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi launched their new phones in India. These include Realme 7 series, Oppo F17 series, and Redmi 9A. Now, brands like Poco, Samsung, and Infinix are all set to unveil phones in the country. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is all set to make its debut in India on September 10 with a whopping 7,000mAh battery. The country will also witness the India launch of the Poco M2 phone on September 8. The Infinix Note 7 will also see the light of the day on September 16. A few more phones are expected to launch in September 2020, but the official launch details of those are not yet confirmed. Read on to know more about the phones that are confirmed to launch in India in the coming weeks. Also Read - Poco M2 expected to feature Full-HD+ display and 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch on September 10

In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset. It will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which will be expandable. The Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10. As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 listed on Amazon India site with Snapdragon 730G SoC and other key specs

Poco M2 India launch on September 8

The Poco M2 phone will be launched in India on September 8 and the event will kick off at 12:00PM. It is confirmed to feature a Full HD+ display and come with 6GB of RAM. In addition to this, the teaser page on Flipkart has also confirmed the phone will pack a quad rear camera setup. Apart from all these, we already know the Poco M2 will come with a big display and offer a long-lasting battery life. It will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop-style notched display. Also Read - Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Infinix Note 7 India launch on September 16

The Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 7 Lite phones are already available outside India. But, teasers suggest that only the standard device will launch in the country. It comes with a punch-hole display design. There is a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has 580nits of brightness and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packs a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset. Infinix has added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Infinix Note 7 supports 18W fast charging. The company is claiming that users will be able to use the handset for up to 4 days on a single charge.

It runs Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI on top. As far as cameras are concerned, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup is assisted by a low light camera sensor and a quad-LED unit. You will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2020 5:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 5, 2020 6:12 PM IST

These 3 phones will launch in India in September 2020

News

These 3 phones will launch in India in September 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fibre Effect: Airtel अब मौजूदा सब्सक्राइबर्स को देगा अनलिमिटिड डाटा

OnePlus Clover फोन Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM के साथ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Mi TV Horizon Edition की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 43-inch LED Display के साथ होगा 20W स्पीकर

PUBG Mobile ban in India : कंपनी को 2 दिन में लगी 34 अरब डॉलर की चपत

Teacher's Day 2020 पर Google ने बनाया Doodle, जानें Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan के बारे में...

Best Sellers