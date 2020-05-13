These Android apps will work on Honor 9X Pro smartphone

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the 9X Pro Android smartphone in India this week. This is a mid-range device which will challenge Realme, Xiaomi and Oppo in this segment. But the most highlighting part about the phone is the software it is running, and even though it comes with Android, you won’t be getting Google’s popular apps by default. It runs on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 but without access to Google’s app ecosystem. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: What's different

Yes, this is the first Honor phone in India to launch without the Google Play store, instead you get the Huawei AppGallery store pre-loaded into the device, from where you can download select list of apps right now. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro launched in India with Kirin 810, 48MP camera: Price, sale, offers, specifications and more

So how does one replace Google Maps, Gmail and YouTube? Which apps will be offered as the alternative on the Honor 9X Pro, here’s a list of everything you’d want to know. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro का नया वेरिएंट गूगल सर्विसेज के साथ कम कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Google apps that won’t work on Honor 9X Pro

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Photos and Google Play Store

Which Indian apps does AppGallery support?

Airtel, Truecaller, Hike, MapMyIndia, Zee5, MX Player, Oyo, Paytm, Zomato, Flipkart, Aarogya Setu, HDFC, ICICI, SBI

What about Facebook and WhatsApp?

Two of the most popular social networking/messaging apps will work on the Honor 9X Pro but only through the web version. Since Instagram already comes preloaded on this device, we’re hopeful the company will be able to bring native mobile apps of Facebook and WhatsApp very soon. While Facebook on the web is easy to use, we can’t say the same for WhatsApp.

And YouTube?

While the mobile app won’t be available on this device, you can always sign in to the platform using its web version that opens on any web browser available on the phone.

Can we side load Google apps?

Yes, just like every other Android device, you can side load any app to this device but Google’s been warning people that side loading its apps is not good for the security of the phone, especially if it isn’t certified to run Google apps.

And if any damage is done to your phone because of these apps, it’s unlikely that any brand will cover it under warranty.

