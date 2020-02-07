These Nokia phones get support for Wi-Fi calling

Users of a few Nokia smartphones will now be able to enjoy Wi-Fi calling services on their phones. Nokia’s phones were under testing for a couple of months. Now the service will be open for users on Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 6.1 series, Nokia 7.1 and more.

Wi-Fi calling allows users to seamlessly switch between cellular networks and Wi-Fi networks without a drop in calls or quality. The service recently came to India when Reliance Jio and Airtel launched it for their subscribers. Wi-Fi calling on both these networks requires no extra charge and is available across the country.

Nokia users will be able to use Wi-Fi calling on both Airtel and Reliance networks. Here are the phones that support that service. Let’s start with the phones that support Jio Wi-Fi Calling. The Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7 Plus support the service. Further, even the Nokia 6 series is supported as users of the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.2 will be able to now use Wi-Fi calling.

On Airtel, here are the supported smartphones. The Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 7 Plus will support the service. The Wi-Fi calling service will also support Nokia 6 smartphones. These are the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 plus.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on Nokia smartphones?

Setting up the Wi-Fi Calling service on Nokia smartphones is easy. All users need to do is head to their settings and type ‘Wi-Fi calling’ in the search bar. When you see the Wi-Fi calling toggle, turn it on and you are done. Once the service is activated from here, users will be able to roam around freely as the transition between networks will be seamless.

