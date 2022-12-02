Oppo is rolling out the ColorOS 13 based on the Android 13 OS to several devices this month. The company has shared the schedule for beta as well as the stable update revealing the timeline for December. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T is now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

Following is the full list of devices getting the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update.

Oppo devices getting the ColorOS 13 Beta version

These are the devices that are eligible for the beta program and are receiving the beta update.

Ongoing

Find X2 Pro

Find X2 Pro Automonili Lamborghini

Find X2

Reno 8

Reno 8 7 Pro 5G

Reno 7 5G

Reno 6 Pro 5G

Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition

Reno 6 5G

Reno 6 Z 5G

Reno 5 Pro 5G

Reno 5 Pro

F21s Pro

F19 Pro+

A74 5G

From 9th December

Reno 8 Z 5G (Thailand)

F21s Pro 5G (India)

From 23rd December

F19s (India)

F19 (India)

A95 (Indonesia)

A77s (India, Indonesia)

A74 (Indonesia)

Oppo devices getting the ColorOS 13 stable version

Ongoing

Find X5 Pro

Find X5

Find X3 Pro

Reno 8 Pro 5g

Reno 8 5g

Reno 7

Reno 7 Z 5G

F21 Pro 5G

F21 Pro

K10 5G

K10

A96

A77 5G

A76

From 15th December

Find X3 Lite 5G (France*)

Reno 7 5G (India)

Reno 6 Pro 5G (Indonesia, Saudi Arabia)

Reno 6 5G (India)

Reno 5 Pro 5G (Saudi Arabia)

Reno 5 5G (Indonesia)

From 21st December

Find X3 Neo 5G (France*)

From 28th December

Reno 6 Z 5G (Thailand)

Reno 5 Pro 5G (India)

Reno 5 Pro (Pakistan)

Reno 5 Z 5G (the UAE)

F19 Pro+ (India)

From 29th December

Find X5 Lite 5G (France)

A74 5G (India, Indonesia)

These are some of the Oppo devices getting the official and beta versions in different regions. In India, most phones are getting either the stable or the beta version.

The premium Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 5G are already getting stable updates. It’s good to see even the budget K and F series devices are getting stable updates in some regions.