ColorOS 13: These Oppo phones will get the latest Android 13-based update in December

Here are all the Oppo smartphones getting the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update globally and in India.

Highlights

  • ColorOS 13 will be rolled out to multiple handsets in December.
  • Beta as well as the stable version will be released in phases.
  • Reno 8 Pro 5G, Find X5 Pro, and F21 Pro 5G/4G are amongst devices receiving the stable update.
Oppo is rolling out the ColorOS 13 based on the Android 13 OS to several devices this month. The company has shared the schedule for beta as well as the stable update revealing the timeline for December. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T is now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

Following is the full list of devices getting the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update. Also Read - OnePlus will offer 4 major Android updates and 5 security updates to selected devices

Oppo devices getting the ColorOS 13 Beta version 

These are the devices that are eligible for the beta program and are receiving the beta update. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Closed Beta program announced, Open Beta to roll out in two weeks

Ongoing 

  • Find X2 Pro
  • Find X2 Pro Automonili Lamborghini
  • Find X2
  • Reno 8
  •  Reno 8 7 Pro 5G
  • Reno 7 5G
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition
  • Reno 6 5G
  • Reno 6 Z 5G
  • Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Reno 5 Pro
  • F21s Pro
  • F19 Pro+
  • A74 5G

From 9th December

  • Reno 8 Z 5G (Thailand)
  • F21s Pro 5G (India)

From 23rd December

  • F19s (India)
  • F19 (India)
  • A95 (Indonesia)
  • A77s (India, Indonesia)
  • A74 (Indonesia)

Oppo devices getting the ColorOS 13 stable version 

Ongoing

  • Find X5 Pro
  • Find X5
  • Find X3 Pro
  • Reno 8 Pro 5g
  • Reno 8 5g
  • Reno 7
  • Reno 7 Z 5G
  • F21 Pro 5G
  • F21 Pro
  • K10 5G
  • K10
  • A96
  • A77 5G
  • A76

From 15th December

  • Find X3 Lite 5G (France*)
  • Reno 7 5G (India)
  • Reno 6 Pro 5G (Indonesia, Saudi Arabia)
  • Reno 6 5G (India)
  • Reno 5 Pro 5G (Saudi Arabia)
  • Reno 5 5G (Indonesia)

From 21st December

  • Find X3 Neo 5G (France*)

From 28th December

  • Reno 6 Z 5G (Thailand)
  • Reno 5 Pro 5G (India)
  • Reno 5 Pro (Pakistan)
  • Reno 5 Z 5G (the UAE)
  • F19 Pro+ (India)

From 29th December

  • Find X5 Lite 5G (France)
  • A74 5G (India, Indonesia)

These are some of the Oppo devices getting the official and beta versions in different regions. In India, most phones are getting either the stable or the beta version.

The premium Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 5G are already getting stable updates. It’s good to see even the budget K and F series devices are getting stable updates in some regions.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2022 6:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2022 6:21 PM IST
