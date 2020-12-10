Xiaomi has announced that some of the old Redmi phones will not be upgraded to the latest MIUI 12 update. These phones were previously assured by the company to get the update. Now, that’s not great news for the Redmi phone users. The list of Redmi devices that are not eligible to get the software update includes Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6. The company announced this on its official Mi Community forums. Also Read - Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10 5G starts rolling out in India

A few months ago, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 will get the MIUI 12 update in the second phase alongside Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Poco F1, among others. However, now the company has decided to remove the four Redmi models from the list of eligible devices to get the MIUI 12 update. But why? Also Read - Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

In an official statement, the company said that the four Redmi phones will not get the MIUI 12 update due to “compatibility and performance issues.” Xiaomi, however, didn’t reveal any further details on the matter. According to a report by FoneArena, the company also alerted users about the update. Also Read - Mi to launch 'make in India' 55-inch QLED smart TV on 16 Dec

In recent news, Xiaomi released an Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 5G for users in India. The company has announced that the update rollout has already begun and users of the two phones should get it soon.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro launched with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 earlier this year. The company hasn’t mentioned if it comes with MIUI 12 onboard. For the premium Mi 10 5G, the company mentions that the Android 11 update is based on the MIUI 12 build. Xiaomi has also confirmed that several Mi and Redmi devices will get the Android 11 update soon but a timeline is yet to be released. We will wait for the company to release the official update timeline in the days to come.