These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note20 series earlier this month. And with the new devices, the company introduced a new version of its software layer, One UI 2.5. A few days ago, the One UI 2.5 update reached the Galaxy S20 series. The update added many functionalities that until now were exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online

Now Samsung has announced that One UI 2.5 update is coming to many more devices, including models that were released in 2018. These even include the Galaxy S9/S9+ and Galaxy Note9 devices. The update will also be released for foldable devices previously released by the South Korean manufacturer. Also Read - Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

OneUI 2.5 supported devices

Here, you can see the smartphones that will receive the update to One UI 2.5 software. These include Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Fold. Also Read - Fortnite players can still get the game from Samsung's Galaxy Store after Apple, Google ban

According to the company, the list is limited to these devices. Because of the specifications required for the new features present in One UI 2.5 software. “For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest update until the hardware specifications allow it to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users,” said the firm. “Supported features may vary by device.”

One UI 2.5 is an “off-season” update launched by Samsung recently. The system is based on Android 10 and brings interesting news to the brand’s high-end devices. Later this year, the firm will release version 3.0 of the software, which will arrive with Android 11.

The main improvement brought by the update is the wireless support for the Samsung DeX. With this new feature, users can connect the phone to the TV via a wireless network. Another great addition brought by One UI 2.5 is support for more configuration functions for the phone’s camera.