Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 13 software skin for its smartphones back in December 2021. That said, we can expect the successor version to launch in the same timeframe. However, ahead of any announcement, the purported eligibility list for the upcoming MIUI 14 has surfaced. The MIUI 14 will be running on top of the Android 13 OS, which will go public sometime in Q3 or Q4 of this year. Also Read - Poco M5 appears on BIS certification hinting sooner India release

Xiaomiui has listed all the eligible devices from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco that will receive the MIUI 14 software skin. It is worth noting that the following list isn’t official, so do take it with a grain of salt. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

All Xiaomi phones supporting MIUI 14 (Expected)

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

All Redmi phones supporting MIUI 14 (Expected)

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T Japan

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50S

Redmi K50S Pro

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Redmi 10 2022

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

All POCO phones supporting MIUI 14 (Expected)

Poco M3

Poco M4 Pro 4G

Poco M4 5G

Poco M5

Poco M5s

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO C40

POCO C40+

Apart from this, there’s also a list that shows all the ineligible devices for MIUI 14. These devices are the ones that have the max Android version support till Android 11. In other words, if your phone does not support the current Android 12, it is likely that it won’t get MIUI 14, as the next MIUI version will be more Android OS dependent. Also, Android 11-based MIUI 14 is unlikely to happen. It appears that MIUI 14 will offer some features in coordination with Android 13. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

Some of the popular devices that won’t get MIUI 14 include Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 8 series, and other older Note series phones. Budget phones like Redmi 9, Poco M2 series, Poco C3, C31, and Mi 9 series are said to be ineligible for MIUI 14. The popular Redmi K20 series is also likely to be dropped from Xiaomi’s update cycle.