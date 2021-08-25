The key highlight of the recently launched Oukitel WP15 5G is its massive battery capacity. The Oukitel WP15 5G comes packed with a massive 15600mAh battery and offers a rugged protection. Also Read - Google is shutting this popular app used by millions of users

The smartphone manufacturer claims that the massive 15,600mAh battery lasts up to 1,300 hours on standby and offers 130 hours of calling. The company promises that the Oukitel WP15 5G can last for four days of average use in a single charge.

The Oukitel WP15 5G has been launched at a price of $299.99 (roughly comes around Rs 22,200) for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The smartphone comes in single colour option including Classic Black.

Oukitel WP15 5G specifications

The key highlight of the Oukitel WP15 5G is the battery setup. The phone is backed by a 15,600mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging out-of-the-box. Some of the other key specs of the smartphone include a bigger battery, a powerful chipset, triple rear camera setup, microSD card support, and some more.

Oukitel WP15 5G comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ INCELL IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixel. Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s an expandable storage option as well via microSD card support by up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Oukitel WP15 5G includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture coupled with a 2-megapixel micro lens and a 0.3-megapixel bokeh lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Interested consumers will be able to purchase the Oukitel WP15 5G via AliExpress. The e-commerce platform announced that the first 100 buyers of the Oukitel WP15 5G can get a free Oukitel V10 smartwatch while buyers from 101st to 600th mark will get free TWS earbuds.