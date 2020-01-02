In 2019, WhatsApp introduced a bunch of useful features. The Facebook-owned company added the long-awaited call waiting function, new privacy features and more. The messaging platform also rolled out a Fingerprint unlock feature that gave Android users a more secure alternative to passwords. Last year in May, Facebook revealed that it will start adding adverts to WhatsApp‘s Status section in 2020.

Since its inception, WhatsApp has remained an ad-free messenger app, but Facebook continues to explore ways to monetize the messaging platform. The move might force a lot of WhatsApp users to switch to other ad-free messaging apps in 2020. In November 2018, WaBetaInfo ran a poll on Twitter, seeking responses from users: “Will you continue to use WhatsApp after the activation of the Status Ads feature?”. The poll revealed that not all WhatsApp users are happy about this attempt being made by the company.

Watch: How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

At Facebook Marketing Summit in the Netherlands, the company announced that it is bringing ads to WhatsApp. One will witness the name of the advertiser (with their associated advert) instead of a contact profile picture and name when you select a story. Users will be able to swipe up to visit the advertisement or associated link, just like they do with Instagram Stories.

So WhatsApp users will not witness ads if they don’t check status updates. Facebook was initially rumored to bring banner ads to WhatsApp. But this solution suggested the company is not planning any aggressive move there. WhatsApp currently has over 450 million users, and the company could earn big profits from this. It will be interesting to see how WhatsApp users will adapt to this change in 2020. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Facebook and WhatsApp are planning to add adverts in the messaging app.