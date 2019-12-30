comscore The X96s Android PC is as bug as a pack of chewing gum | BGR India
This Android PC is as small as a pack of chewing gum

However, despite the small size, this USB-stick PC is powerful enough to stream 4K content, play 3D games and more

  Published: December 30, 2019 3:08 PM IST
X96s 1

Shenzhen based B2GO manufactures the X96 Android and Windows 10 thin clients. The company has now announced a new TV stick that is almost as tall as your index finger. The new chewing-gum sized device can turn your existing TV or computer monitor into a PC. It is named the X96s.

The B2GO X96s measures 98mm x 33mm x 13mm, and weighs just 31 grams. The super small form factor makes the device extremely portable. Forget a bag, all you need is half a pocket to carry this computer with you. The small size also makes it the ideal device to be used with wall-mounted TVs or a multi-display setup—Scenarios where you’re already low on space to spare.

How powerful is the X96s?

Don’t let the size of the B2GO X96s let you doubt its performing capabilities though. The device packs a ton of power. It carries a quad-core Amlogic S905Y2 CPU, a Mali-G31 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Further, there’s even a microSD card reader that can expand your storage to another 64GB. A full-sized USB port helps you connect a monitor or TV quickly and easily.

Moreover, the X96s is powerful enough to stream content in 4K ultra-HD resolution. It even packs support for H.265 decoding and 5.1 Surround Sound output. The device also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It runs on Android 8.1 TV OS. Further, the device even supports Apple AirPlay, Miracast, DVD, HDMI 2.0, DLNA and ISO files. NTSC and PAL broadcasting systems are also supported. Provided you have a compatible TV, the X96s will also let you play 3D games and stream 3D video.

Availability and pricing

The B2GO X96s Android TV stick is available on Gearbest. It can be purchased in two variants. The 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant costs Rs 6,600. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,899. Buyers will, however, have to pay an extra Rs 985 for shipping.

