This company is looking for your face for its Robot and that can make you earn Rs 1.5 crore. Here’s how

The order for a new robot was placed by an American company supplying solutions to airports, shopping malls and retail stores within North America and the Middle East

The new robot is looking for a face to borrow

The manufacturer company of Promobot robots is seeking a face for a humanoid robot-assistant which will work in hotels, shopping malls and other crowded places. The company is ready to pay out $200,000 (roughly Rs 1.5 crore) to somebody willing to transfer the rights to use one’s face forever. Also Read - Xiaomi launches its Mi Robot Builder and Electric Toothbrush along with Mi A2 in Spain

The Promobot company, as a manufacturer of autonomous service robots to be used for business, announced that it is looking for a “kind and friendly” face for its new project as a humanoid robot-assistant which will work in hotels, shopping malls and other crowded places. Also Read - Beijing to host World Robot Conference

“Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics. Since 2019, we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project, and as for this, they need to license a new robot appearance to avoid legal delays.” — as Promobot announced it on its website Also Read - Japan's Transformers-style robot can turn into a car in 60 seconds

Who will be eligible

According to the developers, the order for a new robot was placed by an American company supplying solutions to airports, shopping malls and retail stores within North America and the Middle East. A robot with a new appearance will start its activities in 2023, and a selected person’s face will become this robot’s appearance.

According to the company, the condition regarding appearance is set due to the project specifics as the robot will operate as a consultant within crowded places. However, the company assures that gender or age does not matter. In order to apply, one can respond by filling out a questionnaire on the company’s website.

Where will the robot work

The Promobot V.4 robot will work at the airports, universities, cinemas, museums, shopping centers around the world, as well as humanoid droid Robo-C, which is also used in crowded areas such as museums and shopping malls.

  Published Date: November 29, 2021 5:08 PM IST

Best Sellers