comscore This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks
  • Home
  • News
  • This Country Bans Chromebooks And Google Workspace In Schools Over Data Transfer Risks
News

Denmark bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools: Here's why

News

The latest ruling only applies to schools in Helsingør for now. However, the data protection agency advises other cities across Denmark to follow the same.

Chromebook

Denmark bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools: Here's why

Denmark is effectively banning Google’s services in schools. The move comes after severe criticism from the Helsingør municipality, a city in Denmark, against Chromebooks and the use of Google Workspace for education purposes. As per report, Datatilsynet Denmark’s data protection agency revealed that data processing involving students using Google’s cloud-based Workspace software suite “does not meet the requirements” of the European Union’s GDPR data privacy regulations. Workspace software suite — which includes Gmail, Google Docs, Calendar and Google Drive. Also Read - Steam finally makes its way onto Chromebooks, but there's a catch

According to the Helsingør Municipality study suggests, personal data of users is allegedly being transferred to third countries without the necessary level of protection. Datatilsynet focused specifically on Helsingør after the municipality reported a “breach of personal data security” back in 2020. The latest ruling only applies to schools in Helsingør for now. However, the data protection agency advises other cities across Denmark to follow the same. Also Read - Google introduces free Workspace plan: Here’s all you need to know about it

“We know that students and schools expect the technology they use to be legally compliant, responsible, and safe. That’s why for years, Google has invested in privacy best practices and diligent risk assessments and made our documentation widely available so anyone can see how we help organizations comply with the GDPR,” a Google Spokesperson has told TechCrunch. Also Read - Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

“Schools own their own data. We only process their data in accordance with our contracts with them. In Workspace for Education, students’ data is never used for advertising or other commercial purposes. Independent organizations have audited our services, and we keep our practices under constant review to maintain the highest possible standards of safety and compliance.”

Google rolled out a massive update to its Chrome OS that brings a host of new features to Chromebooks. While some of these features were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, others were announced more recently at the company’s developers’ conference, Google I/O 2022. Google has finally started rolling out some of the features that it announced at these event to the eligible devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 12:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 20, 2022 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more
Apps
Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more
This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

News

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Photo Gallery

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

automobile

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Mobiles

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Citroen C3 launched at Rs 5.71 lakh in India, will compete against Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis: In pics

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999