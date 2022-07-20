This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Denmark is effectively banning Google’s services in schools. The move comes after severe criticism from the Helsingør municipality, a city in Denmark, against Chromebooks and the use of Google Workspace for education purposes. As per report, Datatilsynet Denmark’s data protection agency revealed that data processing involving students using Google’s cloud-based Workspace software suite “does not meet the requirements” of the European Union’s GDPR data privacy regulations. Workspace software suite — which includes Gmail, Google Docs, Calendar and Google Drive. Also Read - Steam finally makes its way onto Chromebooks, but there's a catch

According to the Helsingør Municipality study suggests, personal data of users is allegedly being transferred to third countries without the necessary level of protection. Datatilsynet focused specifically on Helsingør after the municipality reported a “breach of personal data security” back in 2020. The latest ruling only applies to schools in Helsingør for now. However, the data protection agency advises other cities across Denmark to follow the same. Also Read - Google introduces free Workspace plan: Here’s all you need to know about it

“We know that students and schools expect the technology they use to be legally compliant, responsible, and safe. That’s why for years, Google has invested in privacy best practices and diligent risk assessments and made our documentation widely available so anyone can see how we help organizations comply with the GDPR,” a Google Spokesperson has told TechCrunch. Also Read - Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

“Schools own their own data. We only process their data in accordance with our contracts with them. In Workspace for Education, students’ data is never used for advertising or other commercial purposes. Independent organizations have audited our services, and we keep our practices under constant review to maintain the highest possible standards of safety and compliance.”

Google rolled out a massive update to its Chrome OS that brings a host of new features to Chromebooks. While some of these features were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, others were announced more recently at the company’s developers’ conference, Google I/O 2022. Google has finally started rolling out some of the features that it announced at these event to the eligible devices.