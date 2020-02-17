A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs a wallet and a half and then some more for most people. However, a cloned version of the phone is out there, selling for about a third of the price. This $99 (about Rs 7050) Kimtien Note 10 Plus comes very close to looking like the original smartphone. It even bundles a stylus with the device.

Cloned smartphones have been a menace for brands across the world. We have seen many popular smartphone designs being cloned to offer the same design, size, colors and even accessories at times. The clones try their best to replicate the original smartphones but obviously fall short when it comes to the internal specifications. After numerous clones of the iPhone 11 series were spotted, now the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has been cloned.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Here are the fake ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ specifications

The fake Note 10 plus features a 10-core MediaTek CPU, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,800mAh battery. The phone also has a 6.8-inch Incell display panel and Bluetooth 4.0 support. In terms of optics the fake Note 10 Plus features a 23-megapixel camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

The Kimtien Note 10 Plus also features Android 9.1 and has dual-SIM support. The phone also features a stylus that pulls out of the bottom of the phone. The design of the fake phone copies the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in pretty much every way. The layout of the phone’s top and the bottom edge is almost exactly the same. The device even matches the boot-up screen and the user interface to the original phone.

Available on Chinese E-commerce website AliExpress, the phone has tens of thousands of units available in stock. Further, it is likely that Samsung will hunt the brand down for the shameless replica. With the offered specifications the phone’s performance is nothing like the real Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but then again, neither is the price. You could fool a lot of people by pulling out one of these in public. However, don’t let them get too close or ask you to take a picture with it!