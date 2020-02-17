comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus clone costs about Rs 12,000 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • This fake Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs less than Rs 12,000
News

This fake Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs less than Rs 12,000

News

The fake Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s performance doesn’t even come close to that of the original, but then again, neither does the price.

  • Published: February 17, 2020 12:32 PM IST
Fake Galaxy Note 10 Plus

A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs a wallet and a half and then some more for most people. However, a cloned version of the phone is out there, selling for about a third of the price. This $99 (about Rs 7050) Kimtien Note 10 Plus comes very close to looking like the original smartphone. It even bundles a stylus with the device.

Related Stories


Cloned smartphones have been a menace for brands across the world. We have seen many popular smartphone designs being cloned to offer the same design, size, colors and even accessories at times. The clones try their best to replicate the original smartphones but obviously fall short when it comes to the internal specifications. After numerous clones of the iPhone 11 series were spotted, now the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has been cloned.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Here are the fake ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ specifications

The fake Note 10 plus features a 10-core MediaTek CPU, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,800mAh battery. The phone also has a 6.8-inch Incell display panel and Bluetooth 4.0 support. In terms of optics the fake Note 10 Plus features a 23-megapixel camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

The Kimtien Note 10 Plus also features Android 9.1 and has dual-SIM support. The phone also features a stylus that pulls out of the bottom of the phone. The design of the fake phone copies the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in pretty much every way. The layout of the phone’s top and the bottom edge is almost exactly the same. The device even matches the boot-up screen and the user interface to the original phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: Redefining premium indulgence

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: Redefining premium indulgence

Available on Chinese E-commerce website AliExpress, the phone has tens of thousands of units available in stock. Further, it is likely that Samsung will hunt the brand down for the shameless replica. With the offered specifications the phone’s performance is nothing like the real Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but then again, neither is the price. You could fool a lot of people by pulling out one of these in public. However, don’t let them get too close or ask you to take a picture with it!

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 12:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

News

Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

News

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge, Year 5 plans revealed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000
Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A70e renders spotted online
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out
Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch

News

Samsung sold limited Galaxy Z Flip units before official launch

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील, जानें ऑफर

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 स्मार्टफोन को मिला Jio VoWiFi सपोर्ट

Nokia TA-1212 हो सकता है पहला ऑफिशियल Android फीचर फोन

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 के साथ Antutu पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones

News

Coronavirus: 2,000 ship passengers given iPhones
ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1

News

ZEE5 set to launch over 80 originals starting April 1
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs about Rs 12,000
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling