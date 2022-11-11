This Indian CEO is offering jobs to Indian fired by Meta, Twitter and more

Silicon Valley is undergoing major job cuts at the moment. Twitter recently laid off around 3,700 employees from its teams across the globe. Shortly after, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta announced that it would be letting go off around 11,000 employees from all its teams globally. But Meta and Twitter are not the only tech companies in the Silicon Valley that have announced job cuts recently. Also Read - Twitter Blue service rolled out for some users in India at Rs 719 per month

Netflix laid off around 450 employees earlier this year, while Coinbase has let go off around 1,100 employees and Robinhood has let go off around 31 percent of its workforce. The internet is flooding with stories of the former employees sharing their stories of how and under what circumstances they were asked to leave their dream jobs.

Now, at a distressing time like this, an Indian CEO has called on Indian employees who were let go off their jobs in the US and Canada to return to India and join his company.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dream11 founder and CEO Harsh Jain has promised to give space to Indians, especially, those with visa issues in his company. “With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade,” he wrote in a post.

With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (1/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

In another tweet, he is asking people who have lost their jobs or people who know someone who has lost their job to drop an email to the company for potential job opportunities. “If you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group,” he added.

#shamelessplug if you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies in (2/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

Fantasy Sports, NFTs, Sports OTT, FinTech, Sports Experiences etc (@Dream11, @rariohq, @FanCode, @DreamSetGo_Co ) who are constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in Design, Product & Tech! (3/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

For the unversed, Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform wherein users can play various games such as cricket, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and baseball among others. In the game, players create a virtual team of real-life players and they earn points based on the performance of these players in real matches.