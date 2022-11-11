comscore This Indian CEO is offering jobs to Indian fired by Meta, Twitter and more
  • Home
  • News
  • This Indian Ceo Is Offering Jobs To Anyone Who Was Fired By Twitter Meta And More
News

This Indian CEO is offering jobs to anyone who was fired by Twitter, Meta and more

News

Dream11 CEO and founder Harsh Jain has called on Indians who have lost jobs in the Silicon Valley to return to India and join his company.

Highlights

  • Meta recently announced that it is firing 11,000 employees.
  • Twitter has laid off around 3,700 employees.
  • Now, Dream11 CEO is offering jobs to Indians who have lost jobs in the Silicon Valley.
Dream 11 CEO Harsh Jain

Image: Harsh Jain / Twitter

Silicon Valley is undergoing major job cuts at the moment. Twitter recently laid off around 3,700 employees from its teams across the globe. Shortly after, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta announced that it would be letting go off around 11,000 employees from all its teams globally. But Meta and Twitter are not the only tech companies in the Silicon Valley that have announced job cuts recently. Also Read - Twitter Blue service rolled out for some users in India at Rs 719 per month

Netflix laid off around 450 employees earlier this year, while Coinbase has let go off around 1,100 employees and Robinhood has let go off around 31 percent of its workforce. The internet is flooding with stories of the former employees sharing their stories of how and under what circumstances they were asked to leave their dream jobs. Also Read - Twitter's global market share grows by 55 percent as Elon Musk takes over

Now, at a distressing time like this, an Indian CEO has called on Indian employees who were let go off their jobs in the US and Canada to return to India and join his company. Also Read - Musk ends work from home at Twitter, tells employees 'difficult times ahead'

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dream11 founder and CEO Harsh Jain has promised to give space to Indians, especially, those with visa issues in his company. “With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade,” he wrote in a post.

In another tweet, he is asking people who have lost their jobs or people who know someone who has lost their job to drop an email to the company for potential job opportunities. “If you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group,” he added.

For the unversed, Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform wherein users can play various games such as cricket, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and baseball among others. In the game, players create a virtual team of real-life players and they earn points based on the performance of these players in real matches.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2022 3:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 13 (Stable)
News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 13 (Stable)
Nothing Ear (stick): Best wireless earphones under Rs 10,000

Photo Gallery

Nothing Ear (stick): Best wireless earphones under Rs 10,000

Twitter Blue rolled out for some users in India and it costs more than we expected

Apps

Twitter Blue rolled out for some users in India and it costs more than we expected

Airtel s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Check details

Telecom

Airtel s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Check details

Realme 10 5G launches with Dimensity 700 SoC

Mobiles

Realme 10 5G launches with Dimensity 700 SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Indian CEO is offering jobs to Indian fired by Meta, Twitter and more

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 13 (Stable)

Airtel s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Check details

Google introduces new features to help you watch 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How to buy Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console in India today

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery