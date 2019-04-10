This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

To prevent users from falling prey to the questionable privacy practices of tech giants, privacy assistant app “Jumbo” has started rolling out for iOS users and will soon be made available for Android users as well.

The privacy app comes with the capability to automatically adjust 30 Facebook privacy settings, delete old tweets after saving them on the phone and erase users’ Google Search and Amazon Alexa history.

“Our privacy can only be protected when tools are designed with people in mind, and make this complex issue as simple as tapping a button. That’s what why we built Jumbo,” Pierre Valade, CEO, Jumbo wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

On Jumbo, clean-up features for frivilous apps like Instagram and Tinder are also in the works.

The US-based developer, Pierre Valade, is the former CEO of Sunrise Calendar, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2015.

To ensure that Jumbo does not collect, save or breach their data, the app and its functionalities have been developed phone-based.

“We never collect, store or process data you manage through Jumbo. In fact, we don’t even know who you are,” Pierre said.

Perhaps it’s a bit of idealism to think these tech giants will permit Jumbo to run as intended, TechCrunch reported, since most of the social networking platforms collect user data for ad tacking and other purposes.

However, Valade says he hopes if there is enough user support, the privacy backlash would be too big if the tech giants blocked Jumbo.

“If the social network blocks us, we will disable the integration in Jumbo until we can find a solution to make them work again,” TechCrunch quoted Pierre as saying.