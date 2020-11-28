This is how much it costs to build an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini last month at a virtual event. But have you ever thought about how much it costs to build these iPhones? Well, a new report by Nikkei in collaboration with Tokyo-based research specialist Fomalhaut Techno Solutions reveals the Bill of Materials (BoM) for the iPhone 12 as well as the iPhone 12 Pro. Also Read - Apple removes in-app purchase fee for online classes and events till June 2021

In India, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are priced starting at Rs 79,900 while the iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900. These two devices are already available for sale in the country.

So, as per the report, the Bill of Materials (BoM) for the two phones shows that it takes $373 (roughly around Rs 27,500) to build the iPhone 12 while it costs $406 (roughly around Rs 30,000) to build the iPhone 12 Pro. However, it must be noted that there are various overhead charges that go into setting the retail price.

The report suggests that the most expensive parts of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are Qualcomm X55 5G modem and OLED display manufacturer by Samsung followed by camera sensors by Sony and A14 Bionic chip.

It further states that Qualcomm X55 5G modem costs around $90, OLED display around $70, and camera sensors between $5.40-$7.40 per unit. Lastly, the A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is reportedly priced at $40 with RAM and memory chips supplied by Samsung costing $12.8 and $19.2 per unit respectively. The report further notes that the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 series has been cut by 10 per cent to get additional space for new components.

The report also reveals that the origin of the component providers with South Korea accounts for 26.8 per cent of share while the US and Europe at 21.9 per cent. It further notes that China accounts for less than 5 per cent of the component share. The other countries from where the components are sourced are Japan and Taiwan with 13.6 per cent and 11.1 per cent share, respectively.