comscore This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before official announcement
News

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before official announcement

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy S21 official renders have leaked, giving us a peek into what Samsung is going to announce this January. Check out the S21 renders.

Galaxy S21 rear panels

Source: WinFuture

The Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s next big thing for 2021 and thanks to all the leaks we have been over in the last few weeks, we have a rough of what to expect. Samsung is said to announce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 and this year, there are some notable upgrades. One of those big upgrades is the design and Samsung is taking on a new design direction for the phones, thanks to the latest leaked renders of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Also Read - Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips

The latest set of official renders for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have been leaked by WinFuture. Similar to the CAD renders we saw previously, the new Galaxy S21 series will feature a new camera design for the rear while the front is most likely to resemble the Galaxy S20 series of phones. Samsung is going for some tasty color combinations on the Galaxy S21 that impart a more premium look and feel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications leaked ahead of Jan launch

Galaxy S21 renders leak

Samsung Galaxy S21

Source: WinFuture

The official renders confirm the design that we have seen for a long time via CAD renders. The rear of the phone has a new camera module design that melts to the side, literally! On the Purple and Pink color variants of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, the camera accents are done in gold whereas the black and white are done in black and silver, respectively. Even though these are just photos, it makes the Galaxy S21 stand out from all the other phones we saw this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed

At the front, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have slim bezel designs with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, something which Samsung calls Infinity-O display. The display does not have curves on its edges but the bezels are slimmer than what you find on a Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We also get a glimpse of the official wallpapers from Samsung for the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Source: WinFuture

Based on previous rumors and leaks, the Galaxy S21 will resort to a plastic rear panel while the bigger Galaxy S21 Plus will keep its glass rear panel from the Galaxy S20 Plus. The US version is expected to use the Snapdragon 888 chip while the global versions could rely on Samsung’s latest Exynos chipset.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that it will bring the Galaxy Note experiences to the S series devices this year. This indicates the end of the Galaxy Note series this year, with the last model being the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Moreover, Samsung could offer the S Pen in a strap-on case for the Galaxy S21 series devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 1:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2020 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch
News
This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch
Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

News

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

Mobiles

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched

News

Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 3 gaming headphones launched

Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October

Mobiles

Indian smartphone market records 42% YoY growth in October

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020 is live

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

News

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch
3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones

News

3 Android OS upgrades, 4 years support coming to future Android phones
Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Here's everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications and images leaked

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications and images leaked
Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, key specs revealed

हिंदी समाचार

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: इन टॉप वियरेबल्स को मिले अवार्ड

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: इन ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट्स ने मचाई धूम, जानिए किसे मिला कौन सा अवॉर्ड

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: Asus Zephyrus G14 को मिला बेस्ट गेमिंग लैपटॉप का अवॉर्ड

ASUS ROG Phone 3 पर Flipkart Sale में मिल रहा आकर्षक डिस्काउंट, जानिए कितनी होगी बचत

PUBG Mobile India को नहीं मिली लॉन्चिंग की मंजूरी, RTI में हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details
News
Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details
This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

News

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch
Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

News

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak
BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020 is live

News

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020 is live
Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

Mobiles

Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics for its cameras

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers