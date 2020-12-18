This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

The Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s next big thing for 2021 and thanks to all the leaks we have been over in the last few weeks, we have a rough of what to expect. Samsung is said to announce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 and this year, there are some notable upgrades. One of those big upgrades is the design and Samsung is taking on a new design direction for the phones, thanks to the latest leaked renders of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. Also Read - Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips

The latest set of official renders for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have been leaked by WinFuture. Similar to the CAD renders we saw previously, the new Galaxy S21 series will feature a new camera design for the rear while the front is most likely to resemble the Galaxy S20 series of phones. Samsung is going for some tasty color combinations on the Galaxy S21 that impart a more premium look and feel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications leaked ahead of Jan launch

Galaxy S21 renders leak

The official renders confirm the design that we have seen for a long time via CAD renders. The rear of the phone has a new camera module design that melts to the side, literally! On the Purple and Pink color variants of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, the camera accents are done in gold whereas the black and white are done in black and silver, respectively. Even though these are just photos, it makes the Galaxy S21 stand out from all the other phones we saw this year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 4G launch soon, some key specs revealed

At the front, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have slim bezel designs with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, something which Samsung calls Infinity-O display. The display does not have curves on its edges but the bezels are slimmer than what you find on a Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We also get a glimpse of the official wallpapers from Samsung for the Galaxy S21 series.

Based on previous rumors and leaks, the Galaxy S21 will resort to a plastic rear panel while the bigger Galaxy S21 Plus will keep its glass rear panel from the Galaxy S20 Plus. The US version is expected to use the Snapdragon 888 chip while the global versions could rely on Samsung’s latest Exynos chipset.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that it will bring the Galaxy Note experiences to the S series devices this year. This indicates the end of the Galaxy Note series this year, with the last model being the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Moreover, Samsung could offer the S Pen in a strap-on case for the Galaxy S21 series devices.