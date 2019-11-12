comscore This LED bulb from Syska can kill bacteria in your house
The anti-bacterial bulb from Syska can electrocute harmful bacteria present in a room.

  • Published: November 12, 2019 7:58 PM IST
Syska launched an anti-bacterial LED bulb ‘Bactiglow’ with microbial disinfection properties. The highlight is that it can electrocute harmful bacteria present in a room. The anti-bacterial bulb is available for Rs 250. You can buy it from leading retails stores across the country. It comes with a manufacturer warranty of one year.

“As one of the pioneers of LED lighting, our aim is to offer our customers, products that are convenient, affordable and reflect their evolving needs and preferences. The Syska Bactiglow LED bulb is a fine example of this proposition and offers consumers innovative features that are over & above the benefits of a regular LED bulb,” Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said in a statement.

Syska LED bulb specifications

“Syska Bactiglow LED bulb is one of the most technologically advanced bulbs designed to prevent diseases that are spread through harmful bacteria,” the company said. The bulb emits light in the wavelength of 400nm to 420nm which is safe for human exposure. It is designed for indoor use and can easily be installed in schools, colleges, commercial spaces, at home. The bulb does not emit harmful ultraviolet or infrared radiation, which is a good thing.

Syska Bactiglow comes with 2-in-1 modes, where one can choose from either a lighting plus anti-bacterial mode or just the anti-bacterial mode. The company says it can electrocute Aspergillus Niger, Bacillus cerus, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aurus, yeast, molds and a wide spectrum of harmful germs and bacteria.

It is a 9 watt LED bulb with 810 degrees lumens to offer large coverage area. It also comes with voltage surge protection up to 4KV. If any unhealthy voltage fluctuations are detected, the bulb trips the power connected to the load. Lastly, the bulb can easily fit into the retro B-22 holder. This means, you don’t need to buy any new fixtures.

With inputs from IANS. 

