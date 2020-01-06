comscore OnePlus 6 shown in wood and canvas blue color | BGR India
  This OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue finish is so good that you cannot buy them
This OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue finish is so good that you cannot buy them

OnePlus 6 launched in four different color options but its designer has shown two more colors. Unfortunately, you cannot buy them.

  Updated: January 6, 2020 5:13 PM IST
OnePlus 6 Wood Back Main

Photo: Gizmochina

OnePlus 6, the flagship OnePlus smartphone from last year, could have been offered with wooden back cover. Hao Ran, OnePlus designer, has showcased the unreleased model of company’s previous flagship smartphone. The model comes with a wooden back cover and has a Canvas Blue Hue. Unfortunately, this model is not available for purchase. Ran says that the wood with canvas blue and gold embellishment is meant to depict a pleasant and relaxed nature. The designer adds that the product was designed to integrate into your life.

How cool is this OnePlus 6 in wood and canvas blue finish

He also added that the company keeps experimenting with different designs. Ran notes that the final product needs the cooperation of the environment and human perception. We only get image of the device that could have launched with a wooden back cover. It is clear that OnePlus has experimented with a cool back finish for the OnePlus 6 but did not release it. To recall, the sandstone back finish offered on the OnePlus One will remain one of the most iconic smartphone designs of the past decade.

Designers of all major smartphone makers tend to tease designs that never become part of commercial device. OnePlus 6, which launched in May 2018, also seems to have suffered from the same situation. It came in four different color options – Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White and Amber Red. The Amber Red and Silk White were a new design highlight for the company. OnePlus has been experimenting with colors and has introduced haze blue finish and even papaya orange to the mix with McLaren Edition.

oneplus, oneplus 6, oneplus 6 wood

Photo: Gizmochina

OnePlus 6 came with a 6.8-inch Full HD display and splash resistance. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, it was offered with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage. OnePlus equipped the smartphone with a dual 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It came with Android Oreo and has received update to Android 10. It packs a 3,300mAh battery and supports 20W Dash Charge.

  Published Date: January 6, 2020 5:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 6, 2020 5:13 PM IST

