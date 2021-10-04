comscore This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing
  • Home
  • News
  • This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing
News

This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing

News

Isaacman shared a clear video taken inside the cupola, which he said was shot on his iPhone during the flight. He added the crew were "so fortunate to have this perspective and we will do all we can to share the experience with the world".

  • Published: October 4, 2021 6:36 PM IST
SpaceX Earth

(Image: Jared Isaacman)

The world’s first civilian mission of SpaceX, called Inspriration4, after spending three days in orbit, finally returned to Earth safely last month. Now mission commander Jared Isaacman has shared an incredible image of Earth shot on the iPhone. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

“Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture,” Isaacman said in a tweet while sharing the photo. Also Read - iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Isaacman shared a clear video taken inside the cupola, which he said was shot on his iPhone during the flight. He added the crew were “so fortunate to have this perspective and we will do all we can to share the experience with the world”. Also Read - Get iPhone SE under Rs 25,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check the deal

It was the first civilian mission by SpaceX and the crew included Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant, Christopher Sembroski, an aerospace data engineer and Air Force veteran, and Dr Sian Proctor, a geoscientist.

Meanwhile, Arceneaux posted a 360-degree view of Earth from space and called the experience “absolutely life changing”.

The fully automated Dragon capsule reached an unusually high altitude of 585 kilometres, surpassing the International Space Station by 160 kilometres. The Dragon’s dome window, inspired by the Cupola on the ISSl provided the crew with incredible views of Earth.

“The Dragon performed a series of departure phasing burns to leave the circular orbit of 575 kilometres and then jettisoned its trunk ahead of de-orbit burns. After re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft deployed its two drogue and four main parachutes in preparation for the soft water landing,” the company said on its website.

“We loved space but it’s great to be home!” Isaacman wrote on Twitter.

“The absolute most incredible experience of my life. Can’t wait to share more with you all! Red heart,” added Arceneaux.

“What an amazing adventure! I’m so glad to be home on earth and to be back with my family. There is so much to share! What an amazing @inspiration4x team! Thanks @SpaceX!a Sembroski said.

“Inspiration4, which was aimed at inspiring humanity as well as to raise money for St. Jude, surpassed “the 200m goal”, Isaacman shared in his tweet.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 4, 2021 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more
Top 5 deals on refrigerators under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 deals on refrigerators under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India UC: How to free UC in BGMI

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India UC: How to free UC in BGMI

OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more

Millions of Google Chrome users at risk: Update your browser now, follow these steps

News

Millions of Google Chrome users at risk: Update your browser now, follow these steps

Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021

Gaming

Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing

Top 5 Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

Top 5 deals on refrigerators under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more

PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Related Topics

Related Stories

This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing

News

This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing
Apple fixes Apple Watch unlock bug with a new update: Download now

Wearables

Apple fixes Apple Watch unlock bug with a new update: Download now
Top 5 smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, iPhone SE, more

Deals

Top 5 smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12, Pixel 4a, iPhone SE, more
iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal

Deals

iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check the deal
Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal

News

Apple Festive Offer: Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, how to claim the deal

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter पर कमेंट हाइड करने का तरीका है आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Free Fire में इस हफ्ते मिलेगी Skull Punker बैकपैक स्किन, जानिए फ्री पाने का तरीका

Free Fire Max में कैसे पाएं यूनीक और स्टाइलिश गेमरटैग, जानें पूरा तरीका

Amazon और Flipkart सेल में न करें जल्दबाजी, खरीददारी से पहले इन बातों का रखें खास ध्यान

Samsung Galaxy A21s की कीमत में बड़ी कटौती, सस्ते में मिलेगा दमदार फोन

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out, Check out the full list

News

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out, Check out the full list
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Features

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing
realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing
News
This photo of the Earth is shot on an iPhone, looks ravishing
Top 5 Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more
Top 5 deals on refrigerators under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 deals on refrigerators under Rs 40,000 on Amazon from Samsung, Panasonic, Whirlpool, LG, more
OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Launch date, expected specs, variants, more
PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

Apps

PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers