Apple has officially announced winners of its 14th iteration of the annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA) of 2021. The first position for the Photographer of the Year award has been bagged by India's Pune-based Sharan Shetty. This comes as a proud moment for the country.

Apple has selected Shetty's photography from among thousands of entries across a total of 18 categories. The Cupertino based tech giant hosts the photography competition every year exclusively for iPhone and iPad users. Shetty's photograph that won the first prize is titled "Bonding".

Shetty shot the photograph not with one of the latest iPhone models but with a four-year-old, the iPhone X. The black and white photo shot by Shetty shows the "bonding" of a man with his horse in the middle of an empty landscape. The photo has been clicked at Yanar Dag, Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

While Shetty wins the first prize for the Photographer of the Year award, the Grand Prize Winner award goes to Istvan Kerekes from Hungary.

Check winning photograph here

Apple has been hosting the photography challenge since the last 14 years now. Every year, the Cupertino tech giant opens the competition for iPhone and iPad users worldwide and receives hundreds and thousands of entries. The top three winners of 2021 photography challenge will receive a prize to be announced later. Additionally, Apple has also announced winners for all 18 categories separately, who will be given a Gold Bar each.

How to participate in iPhone photography 2022 contest

Apple has already opened the entries for 2022 iPhone photography challenge for iPhone and iPad users globally. The IPPA website clearly mentions that the entry photos should not be published previously anywhere or edited in any desktop image processing program like Photoshop, among others. Deadline to send entries is set for March 31, 2022.