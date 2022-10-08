This Samsung gaming monitor is expensive than Royal Enfield Classic 350

Samsung on Saturday launched the Odyssey Ark, its 55-inch flagship gaming monitor in the Indian market. The Odyssey Ark monitor comes in black color and is available for sale at a starting price of Rs 2,19,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The Odyssey Ark monitor will be available with a 3-year warranty. Customers purchasing the Odyssey Ark till October 9th will also get a 2 TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 free in addition to a 10K instant cart discount. A 1 TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 and an additional 10K instant cart discount will be available to customers buying the smart monitor between October 10th and 31st, 2022. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

"The Odyssey Ark monitor is the result of high-end engineering and cutting-edge designing. We at Samsung always aspire to create products that deliver futuristic performance to our consumers and the Odyssey Ark fulfills all the needs of gaming aficionados. Designed to upgrade the gaming experience for professional gamers, Samsung Odyssey Ark is the world's first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen coupled with flexible screen control via Ark Dial. We are positive that Odyssey Ark will revolutionize the gaming ecosystem in India," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

It has a 55-inch curved screen that uses a Mini-LED backlight and features QLED technology as well. The 14-bit VA QLED display features 4K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms grey-to-grey response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR10+, and a matte finish. It has a typical brightness of up to 600 nits and a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits in HDR.

The Odyssey Ark uses Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience. Four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers result in realistic and rich sound thanks to 60W 2.2.2 channel speakers with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar.

The Odyssey Ark leverages Samsung’s Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology. The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them.