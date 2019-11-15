comscore Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
  • Home
  • News
  • This technology could convert conventional cars into electric vehicles
News

This technology could convert conventional cars into electric vehicles

News

BharatMobi, the startup believes EV retrofitting or conversions can be one of the easiest ways to combat pollution and climate change. This is also likely to be one of the easiest ways to contribute towards a pollution-free India.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 2:26 PM IST
Electric vehicles charging EV

An electric vehicle startup company has launched a technology of EV conversions in Delhi on Thursday. BharatMobi, the startup, said EV retrofitting or conversions can be the best way to combat pollution and climate change. This is also likely to be one of the easiest ways to contribute towards a pollution-free India. The company also claimed that it is in talks with the Delhi government to seek support. The startup also demonstrated and displayed their converted Electric Sedan at the launch event. Akbar Baig, the co-founder of the company, said they offer EV Retrofitting/conversions as a sustainable solution to Delhi’s air pollution.

BharatMobi Electric vehicles conversion details

Baig stated “Now you can drive your own car without a single drop of fuel. With Retrofitting Kit your car becomes a pollution-free, gearless, noiseless vehicle. It can escape you from the stringent emission norms. This technology enhances energy security, reduces the carbon power generation mix and prevents greenhouse gas emissions. This kit goes perfectly with a wide range of cars and offers a smooth, efficient and fuel-free drive.” Baig stated the kit will cost Rs 5 lakh. BharatMobi co-founder Ashhar Ahmed Shaikh said that the company has formulated a standard EV Conversion kit that can electrify a large number of vehicles. The company aims at producing efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable electric vehicles.

Watch: Infinix S5 Lite Review

Shaikh added, “We can do so by converting conventional petrol/diesel cars into zero-emission electric vehicles. We have converted hatchbacks and sedans. Our kit components are certified and we can retrofit many other models with the same kit to provide an acceptable range to the customer. We are overwhelmed with the response we got from our well-wishers.” The company revealed that it is eager to share its experience while creating a potential impact. It wants to increase the rate of EV adoption with government support.

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

Also Read

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

The company also wants to solve traffic congestion, air pollution, and vehicle scrapping issues in the long run. Shaikh told IANS that the company has already converted about 25 vehicles and is also working on vintage models. “One of our ongoing projects is a Ford Mustang 1969 Model,” he said. The two said the company is open to taking up pre-orders for the conversions. The company is also open to taking up customized conversion projects for vintage and classic cars. This initiative will also likely help the EV push that the Indian government is focusing on.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 2:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
News
Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

Gaming

Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

Xiaomi developing a foldable phone; patent hints

News

Xiaomi developing a foldable phone; patent hints

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Xiaomi developing a foldable phone; patent hints

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale announced for November 18: Here are the details

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs

News

Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale announced for November 18: Here are the details

News

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale announced for November 18: Here are the details
Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Infinix S5 Lite to launch today on Flipkart: All you need to know
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant

News

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने Wear OS के लिए Google Play Store को किया रिडिजाइन

Huami Amazfit वियरेबल्स अब ऑफलाइन मार्केट में बिक्री के होंगे उपलब्ध

Disney+ सर्विस के लॉन्च के पहले दिन 1 करोड़ सब्सक्राइबर्स ने किया रजिस्ट्रेशन

रिफंड मांगना पड़ा महंगा, अपनी इस बेवकूफी से गवाएं 4 लाख रुपये

भारत में दूसरे देशों के मुकाबले क्यों महंगा है iPhone

News

Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
News
Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India
Xiaomi developing a foldable phone; patent hints

News

Xiaomi developing a foldable phone; patent hints
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale announced for November 18: Here are the details

News

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale announced for November 18: Here are the details
ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020

News

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020