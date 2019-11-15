Electric vehicles: Users can now convert their regular cars into EVs

An electric vehicle startup company has launched a technology of EV conversions in Delhi on Thursday. BharatMobi, the startup, said EV retrofitting or conversions can be the best way to combat pollution and climate change. This is also likely to be one of the easiest ways to contribute towards a pollution-free India. The company also claimed that it is in talks with the Delhi government to seek support. The startup also demonstrated and displayed their converted Electric Sedan at the launch event. Akbar Baig, the co-founder of the company, said they offer EV Retrofitting/conversions as a sustainable solution to Delhi’s air pollution.

BharatMobi Electric vehicles conversion details

Baig stated “Now you can drive your own car without a single drop of fuel. With Retrofitting Kit your car becomes a pollution-free, gearless, noiseless vehicle. It can escape you from the stringent emission norms. This technology enhances energy security, reduces the carbon power generation mix and prevents greenhouse gas emissions. This kit goes perfectly with a wide range of cars and offers a smooth, efficient and fuel-free drive.” Baig stated the kit will cost Rs 5 lakh. BharatMobi co-founder Ashhar Ahmed Shaikh said that the company has formulated a standard EV Conversion kit that can electrify a large number of vehicles. The company aims at producing efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable electric vehicles.

Watch: Infinix S5 Lite Review

Shaikh added, “We can do so by converting conventional petrol/diesel cars into zero-emission electric vehicles. We have converted hatchbacks and sedans. Our kit components are certified and we can retrofit many other models with the same kit to provide an acceptable range to the customer. We are overwhelmed with the response we got from our well-wishers.” The company revealed that it is eager to share its experience while creating a potential impact. It wants to increase the rate of EV adoption with government support.

The company also wants to solve traffic congestion, air pollution, and vehicle scrapping issues in the long run. Shaikh told IANS that the company has already converted about 25 vehicles and is also working on vintage models. “One of our ongoing projects is a Ford Mustang 1969 Model,” he said. The two said the company is open to taking up pre-orders for the conversions. The company is also open to taking up customized conversion projects for vintage and classic cars. This initiative will also likely help the EV push that the Indian government is focusing on.

With inputs from IANS