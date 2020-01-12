This woman's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge spontaneously caught fire

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has been wading difficult water when it comes to smartphone fire. Ever since the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the company has been highlighted in cases of smartphone fires. And it seems there has been another case of a Samsung smartphone catching fire. This time it happened with a woman who claims that her Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge spontaneously caught fire when she was not using it. According to a report by GizChina, she complains that the smartphone was not even being charged when it started burning.

Seems Agarwal, a 52-year-old woman, went to Samsung to have the damage assessed. She has been using the device since December 28, 2016 and it had never been serviced before. The incident occurred in December 2019 which means that the smartphone was being used for 3 years. She reported that the smartphone apparently became very hot, hence she planned to put the phone out in the porch before she left. But the smartphone apparently caught fire immediately. She insists that she only used the Samsung issued charger that came with the box along with the original USB cable.

Following the incident she informed the police and contacted Samsung about the situation. A Samsung authorized service centre assessed the state of the smartphone and said, “According to the final investigation, the cause of the phone/battery fire was that the external fire/heat source damaged the phone/battery.”

Agarwal’s family claims disagree with this diagnosis and plan to sue Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is from the same series of smartphones that the Galaxy Note 7 is. But it does not have a similar history. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was the smartphone that gave the company a bad name. It was later assessed that the smartphones had a faulty battery which was the cause of those explosions.