Thomson launches 4 smart Android TVs; eyes 4% market share in India's TV space

Thomson launched 4 new smart Android TVs in India with screen sizes ranging from 43-inches and going up to 65-inches. Prices start from Rs 29,999.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 10:37 AM IST
Thomson has an exclusive online presence in the affordable television segment in India. Now, it is looking to capture around four percent market share in the TV space, a company official said. The company has also entered into the Android operated TV segment. Yesterday, the French electronics major launched four new smart Android TVs in India.

Thomson‘s India brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) has invested around Rs 150 crore to set up a separate line at its unit in Noida. This line will produce only Thomson’s television. Super Plastronics, which also has TV brand licence for US-based Kodak, aims to produce around 5 lakh units of TV in the current fiscal.

“Out target this fiscal is to reach around 5 lakh units for SPPL, and in terms of Thomson, to acquire near 4 percent market share,” said SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah. He added that Thomson is among top three online TV brands in India and claimed to have sold around 2 lakh units of LED TVs in FY 2018-19. The Indian TV market is estimated to be around 12.5 million units per annum. It is also highly competitive with over 25 makers operating in the segment. Around 90 percent of the market is with top three brands – Samsung, LG and Sony.

Asked about plans to have offline presence, he said, “We would remain only online.” The company is also exploring neighboring markets, but would continue to focus on India only. Over the new line, which would manufacture only Thomson TV, Marwah said, “This would roll out 1,500 to 2,000 sets a day.”

Thomson Android TVs launched

Yesterday, Thomson launched four new smart Android TVs in India. These come in four sizes of 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They have also been priced aggressively to make a mark in the market. Prices start from Rs 29,999 for the 43-inch model, and go up to Rs 59,999 for the 65-inch model. These smart TVs offer 4K resolution with HDR10 support, and run Android TV OS out-of-the-box. The new TV range also includes preloaded apps like Netflix, YouTube, Google Play store, and more.

With inputs from PTI

