  Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription
Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

The company is offering a one-year complimentary ZEE5 subscription to the “first 1,000 customers” on a “ZEE5 TV day sale” on Flipkart.

  Published: February 8, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Thomson TV

Image credit: Thomson TV

French electronics giant Thomson TV has just announced a new partnership with ZEE5. As part of the partnership, the company is offering a one-year complimentary ZEE5 subscription to “first 1,000 customers” during its “ZEE5 TV day sale”. The sale will be held between February 10 and 11 on Flipkart.

Avneet Singh Marwah, the Director, and CEO of SPPL, the company with “exclusive” brand license for Thomson TV and Kodak TV took to Twitter to announce the partnership. It seems like there are no limitations on what model customers need to buy during the sale event on Flipkart. It looks like interested buyers can get any TV during the sale and be eligible for the complimentary access of ZEE5. A

Marwah also issued a statement stating, “We are glad to announce the partnership with ZEE5, Thomson will be the first tv brand in India to give 1-year complimentary ZEE5 subscription on premium content to its customers on Thomson TV Day. In the future, we will be having more offers, so that Thomson customer can get access to premium content.”

In addition to this, Manish Aggarwal, the Business Head for ZEE5 India added, “ZEE5 has consistently been a front runner in offering value and seamless experience to its viewers. Being present on various platforms allows us to offer multiple touch points to our consumers for accessing their favorite content.”

Aggarwal further stated, “Associating with Thomson TV drives our commitment towards providing enriched content across households. Riding on the back of our strong content library, this partnership is another step to be present across all connected devices.” The report also added that the company has three manufacturing plans in the country that are located in Noida, Una, and Jammu.

  Published Date: February 8, 2019 12:46 PM IST

